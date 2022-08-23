Read full article on original website
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati athletics announce NIL tool ‘Bearcats Exchange’
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Athletics Department has announced its partnership with the company INFLCR in creating Bearcats Exchange, a new way for student-athletes and businesses to collaborate and execute NIL deals. "Bearcats Exchange will streamline the brand partnership process for our student-athletes and businesses that want to be involved...
2023 UC Commit Named to 247Sports' Freaks List
The athletic cornerback is also playing baseball at UC.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach
Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
Fox 19
Sleepy Bee opens another restaurant in College Hill
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - One of Cincinnati’s most popular breakfast restaurants, Sleepy Bee opened their new branch restaurant’s doors to the public in College Hill on Aug. 21. The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation and 8K Development partnered with Sleepy Bee for the past two years...
Watch: Fritz and Fiona meet for the first time
“This first intro went very well. Bibi was appropriately protective of Fritz but was not aggressive toward Fiona,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “The exposure was brief but a great first step.”
WCPO
Montgomery teen puts sewing talents to good use with fundraiser for Cincinnati nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — When Sophia Daly was 13, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and she was looking for a hobby to pass the time. So she took out the old sewing machine left to her by her late grandmother, found two blue pillowcases under her bed and got to work.
adventuremomblog.com
Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise
A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
Fox 19
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says it has not scientifically identified remains found in North Avondale but a search group says it knows who they belong to. The remains were found in the woods behind a house on Dana Avenue between Marion and Burton avenues, coroner’s...
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC approves policy to make textbooks cheaper
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Board of Trustees recently approved a textbook auto adoption policy to make textbooks more affordable and accessible to students. With the ever-increasing price of college course materials, the Ohio General Assembly mandated through H.B. 110 that universities consider applying the auto adoption policy in June 2021. UC approved its version of the policy a year later, in June 2022.
linknky.com
Boone schools superintendent says construction, while messy, ‘is worth it’
Boone County Schools are back in session, though some students are returning to temporary classrooms amid construction projects. Boone County High School and R.A. Jones Middle School are undergoing renovation projects this school year. Superintendent Matt Turner paid a visit to the Florence City Council Tuesday night to offer an update on the new academic year and ongoing construction at the two schools.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | People over profit: How UC could have avoided the housing crisis
The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) ongoing housing crisis is seemingly a secret to nobody. Throughout university halls and residences, you can find students discussing how the situation has impacted them or their friends – be it through receiving a scholarship for cancelling the housing agreement or being forced to live in a hotel as an upper-class student because all the residence halls are filled with incoming first-year students. But what caused this housing crisis, and how can it be avoided?
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed
A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC overbooks on-campus housing, offers moving incentives
The largest incoming student class in recent memory and one less operational dorm, the University of Cincinnati (UC) is relocating upper-class students off-campus and encouraging them to cancel their housing contracts altogether. The university messaged students for the first time in early June and continued to message them over emails...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Local Couples Conquering Business & Secrets to Their Success: Keith and Kim Powell
Kim Powell: Summit Industrial Flooring, Woodhouse Day Spa. When it comes to balancing home life and running three businesses, Keith and Kim Powell said they attribute their success to passion, purpose and perseverance. With three separate businesses and over 100 employees between all companies, the Powells are the picture of achievement, having built a dynamic family enterprise.
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
wvxu.org
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of Lunken Airport Trail
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of the trail around Lunken Airport. The five-mile long path is owned by the city of Cincinnati, but Great Parks will maintain it. Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter says it will be a similar arrangement Great Parks has with the city for...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Take an Epic Kayaking Trip Past Cincinnati’s Very Own Royal Residence
While this column is largely dedicated to my kids (hello, parenting metaphor!), there is one very important person who doesn’t often appear here, but is a fundamental part of the McCosham family. I’m talking about my husband, Tony, with whom I’ve spend the last two decades gallivanting around the city and building a really great life.
Cincinnati CityBeat
After Two Year Hiatus, Cincinnati's Germania Society Oktoberfest Is Back for Its 50th Anniversary
After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the Germania Society of Cincinnati is hosting its 50th Oktoberfest this weekend — the event's first time back since 2019. Self-proclaimed as "Cincinnati's original and most authentic Oktoberfest," this event promises tons of German food, German music, German merchandise and, of course, German beer.
moversmakers.org
Another week, another merger
Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
