ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Read the open letter Australian website sent Lachlan Murdoch daring the News Corp heir to sue them - as media tycoon demands an apology over a 'false' article

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Independent news site Crikey has dared the powerful Murdoch family to sue it in an open letter the editors published as an ad in major US and Australian newspapers.

Crikey also published the letters exchanged between its lawyers and those representing Rupert son's Lachlan, who is threatening to sue the website for defamation over an article Crikey published in 2021 by political commentator Bernard Keane.

The article and related social media posts were taken down at first as a 'goodwill' gesture by Crikey but both have since been republished as the publisher stands firm on not apologising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QI9n9_0hRL27OR00
Lachlan Murdoch, here seen with wife Sarah at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, is threatening to sue Australian news site Crikey for an article about the Capitol Hill riots in 2021

In the open letter, which it ran as an ad in the New York Times and the Sydney Morning Herald, Crikey Managing Editor Peter Fray and the chairman of their publisher, Private Media, Eric Beecher say they were defending freedom of the press.

'We at Crikey strongly support freedom of opinion and public interest journalism,' they wrote.

'We are concerned that Australia’s defamation laws are too restrictive.'

The pair challenged Murdoch's Sydney-based lawyer John Churchill to follow through with his threat of legal action.

'We want to defend those allegations in court,' the pair wrote.

'You have made it clear in your lawyer’s letters you intend to take court action to resolve this alleged defamation.

'We await your writ so that we can test this important issue of freedom of public interest journalism in a courtroom.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfIf0_0hRL27OR00
Crikey publisher Eric Beecher wrote an open letter daring the Murdochs to take legal action against his website

Justifying the decision to reprint all the correspondence between their lawyer at MinterEllison and Lachlan Murdoch's representative, Mr Fray claimed Crikey was performing a public service and taking up a cause the Murdochs had championed.

'Like the Murdochs, we believe in the public’s right to know,' Mr Fray wrote in an article on Crikey's website.

'Exposing this legal assault is the only way we believe we can shine light on the actions of a powerful media owner (and therefore a competitor of ours) to silence a small publisher by resorting to Australia’s defamation laws — laws that News Corp itself constantly argues should give the media more freedom to fulfil its mandated role.'

The alleged defamation was in an article written by Keane, called an 'analysis' piece by Crikey, about the Washington DC Capital Hill riot in January 2021, where he argued Fox News commentators played a major role in encouraging the Capitol Hill rioters in 2021.

Fox News is a American arm of the Murdoch family's News Corp media conglomerate.

The article mentions the Murdoch name twice, although it does not specify which family member it refers to, in the headline and in the final sentence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZeVv_0hRL27OR00
Trump 'shaman' Jacob Chansley was part of the mob that invaded Congress in Washington to demand the US election result be overturned on January 6 last year

On June 30, Mr Churchill wrote to Crikey demanding that it immediately take down the article and accompanying social media post as it imputed 'defamatory' accusations about Lachlan 'conspiring' in the pro-Trump insurrection.

Mr Churchill called the article an 'unwarranted attack on my client, without any notice and in complete disregard of the facts'.

The letter also demanded Crikey publish an apology, which was provided by the lawyer, to potentially avoid legal action, but that option was not ruled out even if the steps were promptly taken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVatH_0hRL27OR00
Part of a letter sent by a lawyer representing Lachlan Murdoch to the independent news site Crikey

In response, Crikey denied the article made defamatory imputations towards Lachlan Murdoch, arguing the Murdoch referred to was obviously family patriarch Rupert, but as a 'goodwill gesture' it took down the article and the social media posts.

Crikey also invited Lachlan to have an on-the-record interview with the site as a further 'goodwill gesture'.

Crikey later republished the article.

Lachlan Murdoch rejected the offer of an interview and his lawyer wrote back rejecting Crikey's claims the letter did not contain personal accusations and that other media had said similar things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9X11_0hRL27OR00
Some of the grievances Lachlan Murdoch's lawyer made against an article published by Crikey

'It is only in your clients’ publications that such scandalous allegations of criminal conduct and conspiracy have been alleged, directly imputing personal and deliberate participation in a plan to cause violence,' Mr Churchill wrote.

There have been further exchanges of letters with both sides sticking to their positions regarding an apology.

In the most recent letter sent to Crikey on August 9, Mr Churchill rejected Crikey's claims that what it published was 'responsible and reasonable public interest journalism'.

'Making allegations about my client in the article was a mistake that should be corrected, and any fair-minded publisher would have promptly offered a genuine apology,' he wrote.

'Your quotes and exaltations about curtailing freedom of speech do not apply — because, as occurs from time to time to most publishers, the journalism in this case is indefensible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3wZb_0hRL27OR00
Demands made by Lachlan Murdoch's lawyer of the independent news blog Crikey in relation to an article by Bernard Keane

In its August 9 reply, Crikey again rejected the demand for an apology.

'You are asking that our client apologise for the most extreme possible interpretation of our article, but not explain what that interpretation is,' MinterEllison partner Michael Bradley writes.

'Readers would think our client is apologising for the article itself. It won’t. It stands by its reporting.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rupert Murdoch's son launches a civil suit against an Australian news site after it published an open letter daring the News Corp heir to sue them over a US Capitol riots story

Lachlan Murdoch has launched defamation proceedings against Crikey after the independent news site dared the powerful media family to sue it in an open letter the editors published as an ad in major US and Australian newspapers. The Federal Court on Tuesday listed an application brought by Mr Murdoch against...
LAW
960 The Ref

Rupert Murdoch's son sues Australian website for defamation

SYDNEY — (AP) — Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s son filed a statement of claim in the Federal...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Corp#Murdoch Family#Australian#The New York Times#Private Media
The Independent

Political analyst fired from news network for calling Trump ‘orange face’

A political analyst and commentator has been fired by a news network for referring to Donald Trump as “orange face” on air.Bill Crane, who has worked with ABC affiliate WSB-TV, was let go for his remarks made during the channel’s 6pm ET Action News broadcast as they did not reflect “unbiased reporting and analysis”, the Atlanta-based network said in a statement on Monday.WSB-TV vice president and general manager Ray Carter said in the statement on Monday that Mr Crane had “uttered remarks not aligned with our commitment for fair and unbiased reporting and analysis”.“As a result, we’re ending...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire

This reporting appears in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week. CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means. While Malone has denied he...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit

The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon calls the FBI the 'Gestapo' and claims Attorney General Merrick Garland will go to prison when Republicans return to power as revenge for FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Steve Bannon said that Republicans will send President Joe Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland to jail if they take back control in Congress in the 2022 midterms. The Trump-era White House chief strategist also compared the FBI to the secret Nazi police in German-occupied Europe following the bureau's raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.
POTUS
The Independent

Robert Kennedy Jr’s anti-vaccine group banned from Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram have banned a prominent anti-vaccine group chaired by Robert Kennedy Jr for repeatedly violating guidelines around the spread of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.Children’s Health Defense, one of the largest anti-vaccine groups in the US, was blocked from both social media platforms Thursday, the non-profit confirmed via newsletter and through online statements shared on its still-active Twitter account, as well as Facebook accounts of its state-run chapters.“Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the Federal government’s crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies,” said Mr Kennedy, emphasising that information from the 2018-founded group would no...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Awkward moment ABC host rips into a builder for bragging about the construction industry - even as another company collapses leaving hundreds with unfinished homes

ABC host Lisa Millar has laid into a 'confident' building CEO who bragged that homeowners have nothing to worry about in the light of yet another construction company collapsing. Major Queensland construction company Oracle Homes collapsed on Tuesday, leaving 300 homes unfinished, 70 staff losing their jobs and 200 suppliers...
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Lachlan Murdoch Carries Hefty Net Worth to Defamation Lawsuit

Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation CEO and son of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, has sued an Australian publication called Crikey for defamation. The lawsuit is poised to garner immense attention and serve as a test for Australia’s notoriously strict defamation laws. Article continues below advertisement. The publication alleges Murdoch...
BUSINESS
AFP

Australia launches formal inquiry into ex-PM's secret power grab

Australia on Friday tapped a former high court judge to investigate ex-prime minister Scott Morrison's decision to secretly appoint himself to several key ministerial portfolios. The probe will be led by former high court judge Virginia Bell and will report by November 25.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Facebook parent culls large Proud Boys network from sites

Facebook parent Meta says it has removed a network of accounts linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group it banned in 2018. Meta said on Thursday that it recently uncovered and removed about 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups linked to the Proud Boys. That brought the total number of Proud Boys assets it has removed to around 750 this year, it said. Although the group has been banned from Meta's platforms, the company said it has seen repeated attempts by its members at evading the ban. People behind the efforts are not identifying themselves...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

558K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy