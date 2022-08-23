Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
What Griff Griffitts’ win means for Bay Co. Commission
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has a new State Representative heading to Tallahassee. Tuesday night, Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts, won the universal primary making him the State Representative for District 6. Griffitts will take his seat in the house in November. But until then, it’ll be business as usual during his last […]
Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
WJHG-TV
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
WJHG-TV
New medical campus coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
WJHG-TV
Griff Griffitts takes the win for State Representative District 6
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local businessman and current Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts took the win Tuesday night against political newcomer Brian Clowdus in the run for the State Representative District 6 seat. NewsChannel 7 spoke with Griffitts on his victory just moments after the big announcement was...
getthecoast.com
Incumbents sweep Okaloosa election
It’s Wednesday and probably going to rain today. Let’s get to the news to get your day started 🙂. 150 new beds for children in need in Walton County. A Bed 4 Me Foundation has been awarded a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation, Inc. that will fund 150 new beds for children in need within Walton County. The grant was approved by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
WJHG-TV
Student-Run Coffee Shop opens at FSU Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at FSU Panama City are brewing up something new. Techspresso started out as a semester project which blossomed into an actual business. “I said I’m going to fund it. talk is cheap, let’s put it together,” Dr. Jamiel Vadell, owner of Techspresso, said....
WJHG-TV
Speaking with Jay Trumbull
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jay Trumbull came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about his win against Regina Piazza in the run for the State Senate District 2 seat, and what his priorities are moving forward. Watch the video above for the full interview!
WJHG-TV
Speaking with Ann Leonard
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ann Leonard came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about her win against Frances Keys Gordon in the run for the Bay County School Board District 2 seat, and what her priorities are moving forward. Watch the video above for the full interview!
6.5′ Bull Shark caught in Port Saint Joe
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, August 19th, Erica and Zachary Rever went on a shark fishing trip with family and friends in Port Saint Joe where they caught a 6.5′ male bull shark. For approximately 30 minutes, it took everyone’s effort to reel in this beast . Erica and her family are […]
Callaway residents can now enjoy three new parks
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael. They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone. In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough […]
20 teachers resign from Florida district during the first week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
Procession for fallen Niceville K9 Blue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies […]
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Waterspout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the viewer pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed off of the east end of Panama City Beach on Thursday. You can also submit your own pictures and videos below...
WJHG-TV
“Mystic” is available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for a new best friend, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner, with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought along “Mystic”. Turner told viewers about what kind of home Mystic would best thrive in. NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell even got to try her hand at being a dog trainer!
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
Panama City focuses on street re-paving projects
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael almost four years after the storm. Now the city is focused on improving its roads. Florida Department of Transportation officials said new roads are imperative for safe driving conditions. “So the resurfacing projects functions in two ways,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. […]
