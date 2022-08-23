Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Jeweler expected to refund service members, AG Landry says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover over $34 million for service members who have been deceived by a national jeweler. Landry said the jewelry company, Harris Jewelry, lured active-duty members into a scheme that tricked them into receiving high-interest, low-quality jewelry, which placed them in debt.
brproud.com
Hundreds of Livingston Parish homes, businesses gaining high-speed internet access
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says 500 Livingston Parish homes and small businesses will be gaining high-speed internet access. Graves said the broadband expansion will be made possible due to a $1.73 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant. “Livingston Parish residents have waited a...
WDSU
Louisiana nursing home residents reach settlement in Hurricane Ida evacuation class action lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement in a case involving nursing home residents who were evacuated to a warehouse in deplorable conditions during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit was on behalf of over 800 nursing home residents. Attorneys for the victims announced that the proposed settlement totals between $12 million...
brproud.com
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFB.com
Service Members Defrauded by Harris Jewelry, AG Jeff Landry Helps Recover $34.2 Million
Livingston Parish Council to discuss certain books in public libraries at next meeting. Members of the Livingston Parish Council will discuss certain books found in the parish library at its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. Man injured in N. 17th Street shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. A man was taken...
wbrz.com
City-Parish pays out more than $175K in settlements for civil lawsuits
BATON ROUGE - In 2020, body cam video from a Baton Rouge police officer showed the unlawful strip search of a 16-year-old. The city ultimately settled with the family for $35,000. The person who released the video, the 16-year-old's lawyer, could also be getting a big payout. Thomas Frampton was...
KSLA
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former DCFS employee shares why she left agency, issues that led to failed cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former employee says enough is enough and just a few months ago, she decided to call it quits at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). “I did not want to be part of an agency where children were not put first...
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks says she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. Banks are urging other families to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Biden's loan 'forgiveness' program's pluses, minuses -- and how they could affect Louisianans
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette economist says if the Biden administration “forgives” up to $10,000 of student federal loans — twice as much for those who received federal Pell Grants — it may make a substantive dent in what the individual student owes. Gary Wagner,...
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
wbrz.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receives 40-ton donation after WBRZ report on critical need
BATON ROUGE - A local food bank received a massive donation of fresh and shelf-stable goods to help it keep up with unprecedented demand after a WBRZ report highlighting its needs gained traction. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank supplies goods to more than 100 food banks in 11 other...
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials asking public for help in solving 2018 homicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four years after his death, investigators and family members are still searching for answers as to who is responsible for taking Jamison Tate’s life, according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Officials say Tate, 21, died after being shot on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Louisiana lawmakers say hospital 'grossly misinterpreted' law that allows exceptions to abortion ban
After a Baton Rouge woman was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, state Sen. Katrina Jackson and 35 other lawmakers said the hospital “grossly misinterpreted” the state’s exceptions to the abortion ban in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We are issuing this statement today...
Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed to Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show. The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25. According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen. Cardwell...
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Former sheriff's son implicated in massive drug bust, loses law enforcement job but avoids arrest
POINTE COUPEE - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Tuesday that the son of former Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres was implicated in one of the largest drug busts in the parish's history — but he's avoided arrest so far. Last week, State Police touted the bust that...
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
brproud.com
Sheriff in Louisiana credits hospital for saving his life after “Widow Maker” heart attack
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is recovering after a health scare over the weekend. On Tuesday, the sheriff provided an update on his condition from the Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center. Sheriff Webre said that on “Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was...
wbrz.com
Company responsible for dozens of flat tires attempting to settle for $50
JARREAU - About 60 homes on Pecan Island in Jarreau are using a gravel road to access their neighborhood while the bridge leading to the community is under construction. As one homeowner explains to 2 On Your Side, that gravel road is made up of material that has caused dozens of flat tires.
Hundreds of pounds of prohibited items seized at Baton Rouge Airport in 2022
TSA says that between January 4 and August 15, "390 pounds of prohibited items have been intercepted" at security.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
Comments / 0