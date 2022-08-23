Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Commercial cannabis — What do you envision for our children?
Recently, Susanville City Councilmembers Kevin Stafford, Thomas Herrera and Quincy McCourt approved a city ordinance permitting up to three marijuana dispensaries inside the Susanville city limits. Ordinance No. 22-1033 also includes indoor commercial cultivation, testing, cloning, infusing, processing, delivering, warehousing and distribution to other businesses, and sales of marijuana within the city limits in order to “save Susanville financially.”
Lassen County News
Land Trust, BLM welcome volunteers for National Public Lands Day project
Volunteers are welcome to help spruce up the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, when the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Land and Trails Trust host a National Public Lands Day cleanup project, Saturday, Sept. 10, on the trail and at the Susanville Railroad Depot Visitor Center in Susanville. Volunteers...
Lassen County News
Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
Lassen County News
Saturday night motorcycle race scheduled for Fort Sage OHV Area
Motorcycle racers will converge on the Bureau of Land Management’s Fort Sage Off Highway Vehicle Recreation Area in Lassen County for a night race from 9 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Aug. 27. Trails in the racecourse beginning and ending at the Raptor Trailhead will be limited to competitors only.
Lassen County News
Martin v. Boise — how does it affect Susanville’s homeless crisis?
What is the Boise decision and how does it affect the homelessness issue in the city of Susanville?. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, in December 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 9th Circuit Court decision that ruled “homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness — at least in the 9th Circuit — can sleep more safely without facing criminal punishment for simply trying to survive on the streets.”
Lassen County News
Advertisement For Bids, Herlong Public Utilities
Herlong Public Utility District (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:. West Patton Village Water and Wastewater Pipe Replacement. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Office of the Owner located at 447‐855 Plumas Street, PO Box 115, Herlong, CA 96113, until Thursday September 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.
Lassen County News
Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges
The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
