Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Is This Scary Urban Legend About a Well in Sabattus, Maine, a True Story?
We all know some urban legends. I mean, I learned not to flash my high beams at anyone that did not have their headlights on at night, or else they will turn around, follow me and try to run me off the road. There are so many urban legends out...
Dinner Mates helps locals meet over food and drink
PORTLAND, Maine — For many of us, when we move on from high school, our number of friends starts dropping. Then college happens. People find a few good friends and hope to stay close. Then people move to another city, enter work life, some get married, and lose touch...
Keeping it in the Family, Rare Blue Lobster Will Live at Becky’s Diner in Portland
Why Becky's Diner? Because it's family. Mark Rand and his son Luke caught the rare blue lobster while fishing near Peaks Island recently. It's a very vibrant blue! What will happen to the blue lobstah? It's gonna live at Becky's Diner, and not on a plate because it's a family affair.
Maine Things To Do | Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, Fort Knox Paranormal Fair, Limestone Renaissance Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
New Latin American Cocktail Bar Opens in Portland, Maine, This Friday
The exciting thing about living in the Greater Portland area is that it seems like new spots open up around town over night every night. Whether it’s a new boutique, cocktail bar, or brewery, there is always something new to explore. The only thing that’s tough about this is...
Maine Lobster Festival Thanks Volunteers: Record-breaking year for annual event
The Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors and Members would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time during the 75th Festival. This year was record-breaking for the Festival not only in attendance but also in the number of lobsters served (over 22,000 pounds) and all profits are going right back into the community.
'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’
Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A business that started in Hallowell is working to educate people about the rich history of the city. The historic haunted tours now include Augusta and is led by the Woman in White. A one-of-its-kind in the Granite City and the state capital. “As we walk...
A Poster Of Tom Selleck Has Welcomed People To A Maine Town For Almost 3 Decades
It isn't breaking news to say there's a lot of strange stuff roadside throughout the State of Maine. If you can dream it, it might be outside somebody's house catching rain or holding up their mailbox. Most of the time, those peculiar roadside eye-catchers have a limited lifespan before they become legend. Unless of course you're Tom Selleck. A poster of Tom Selleck to be exact. Because that roadside attraction has been welcoming people along Route 104 to Fairfield, Maine for almost 30 years now.
Volunteers needed to mentor dozens of children children in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is desperately looking for volunteers. The organization said on Tuesday they had 37 children that were in need of mentors, including six girls and 31 boys, and more children are about to enter the program, adding to the need. The group served 231 children in Cumberland and York counties in 2021.
The Green Flag Drops For the 49th Annual Oxford 250 This Sunday
It's a big weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway as the biggest Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race, the 49th annual Oxford 250 gets underway. Growing up in the Oxford Hills, I remember that the "250" was always a big deal for the area. Back then it was part of NASCAR and you saw many big-name NASCAR Winston Cup Series drivers come to Oxford Plains to race in the 250. Names like Geoff Bodine, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Maine's own Ricky Craven. They would race 250 laps with lots of local New England drivers around the 0.375 mile track in front of a crowd of 14,000 fans.
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
If You Love Philly Cheesesteaks, Richie Ribeye’s Coming to Westbrook This Week
How perfect, I've been craving a Philly Cheesesteak!. If you love these guys in their Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach location, well you'll love them in Westbrook. Get excited!. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23. 652 MAIN STREET WESTBROOK. This bad boy could be yours!. They have been working on some milkshakes too...
Camden Condo on the Market Might Have the Greatest Location Ever
If living in Camden wasn't attractive enough, just imagine if this was your home. Sitting right on the point of Camden Harbor and the Megunticook River, is this incredible condominium complex. One of those condos just hit the market and it just so happens to be on right corner of the building. This gives it quite possibly the best views in all of Camden. Just clear sightlines of both the harbor and the beautiful Penobscot Bay.
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
Watch Hot Air Balloon Make Unexpected Landing at a Gas Station in Lewiston, Maine
It was a big weekend in Lewiston with the 28th Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston and Auburn. Every year hundreds of people come out early in the morning to watch hot air balloons launch into the sky from Simard-Payne Memorial Park and soar over the skies of the twin cities. That is if they are able to stay in the air.
