Machesney Park, IL

MyStateline.com

Rockford families get free groceries

Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship money

More than 300 motorcycles roared into a local community on Wednesday in the name of a good cause.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Freeport's Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now

More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking to the future

The Rockford Fire Department announced that Michele Pankow would be the new Fire Chief a year ago Tuesday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

General Mills breaks ground on new Belvidere distribution center

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — General Mills broke ground Thursday on its new 1.3 million square-foot food storage and distribution center, located at the intersection of Irene Road and U.S. 20. The facility, which will be built on an 11-acre site, is expected to create between 50 and 100 new...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Man's body found in Belvidere storage unit

When police investigated, they said inside the unit they found the body of a white male, possibly in his early 50s.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford woman bought guns for convicted felons

Kiana Martin, 30, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for purchasing guns for known felons.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stabbing brother during argument

Rakim Beck, 24, has been found guilty of domestic battery after attacking his brother with a knife.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Sizz N’ Fizz

Sizz n’ Fizz is up next on our search for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck, we’re trying burgers, chicken, fries, and cheese curds from the newest truck in Rockford! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Showers and storms tonight, again late this weekend

First of all, I would like to extend a big thank you to Tom and Liz for being such gracious hosts for another edition of "Weather in Your Backyard!" And also thank you for introducing me to your furry friends!. It was a near perfect afternoon, with temperatures...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rainy Thursday Morning, Sunshine Returns Friday

As expected, a brief round of showers and non-severe thunderstorms arrived during the pre-dawn hours of our Thursday. Left behind were rainfall totals ranging from a measly .02″ in Galena to as much as .62″ in Savanna. While the heaviest rain is now behind us, a cold front swinging in may bring enough "oomph" for a few storms during the late-day hours.
SAVANNA, IL
MyStateline.com

More of the Same, Pattern Change Arrives This Weekend

As we discussed yesterday, Rockford has seen quite a bit of rainfall during the month of August. So much so that our monthly total of 7.36″ sits in the top 5 for wettest Augusts on record. But that's since the beginning of the month. The Dallas/Fort Worth area on the other hand observed that and much more in just a 24-hour time period thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary.
ROCKFORD, IL

