Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
MyStateline.com
Rockford families get free groceries
Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. Weather in Your Backyard – Wednesday Evening (8/24/22) After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking …. Boone County Fire Protection District holding...
MyStateline.com
Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship money
More than 300 motorcycles roared into a local community on Wednesday in the name of a good cause. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. 10 cars stolen over the weekend in ‘Kia Boyz’ car …. NIU student tests positive for monkeypox. 2 boys charged with attempted murder...
MyStateline.com
Cherry Valley throws 'mobile' block party to kick off school year
It is back to school time, and what better way to end the summer break and start the school year than a block party. Cherry Valley throws ‘mobile’ block party to kick …. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. New federal ‘ghost gun’ law takes effect...
MyStateline.com
Freeport's Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now
More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home. Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for …. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. New federal ‘ghost gun’ law takes effect. 4 people shot outside Chicago high school. Weather in Your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyStateline.com
After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking to the future
The Rockford Fire Department announced that Michele Pankow would be the new Fire Chief a year ago Tuesday. After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking …. 10 cars stolen over the weekend in ‘Kia Boyz’ car …. NIU student tests positive for monkeypox. 2 boys...
MyStateline.com
General Mills breaks ground on new Belvidere distribution center
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — General Mills broke ground Thursday on its new 1.3 million square-foot food storage and distribution center, located at the intersection of Irene Road and U.S. 20. The facility, which will be built on an 11-acre site, is expected to create between 50 and 100 new...
MyStateline.com
Man's body found in Belvidere storage unit
When police investigated, they said inside the unit they found the body of a white male, possibly in his early 50s. After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking …. Boone County Fire Protection District holding open …. Retired veterans walk ‘The Long Road’ across America …...
MyStateline.com
Rockford woman bought guns for convicted felons
Kiana Martin, 30, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for purchasing guns for known felons. Belvidere hosts 300 motorcyclists raising scholarship …. Weather in Your Backyard – Wednesday Evening (8/24/22) Rockford families get free groceries. After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking …
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyStateline.com
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stabbing brother during argument
Rakim Beck, 24, has been found guilty of domestic battery after attacking his brother with a knife. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stabbing brother …. 10 cars stolen over the weekend in ‘Kia Boyz’ car …. NIU student tests positive for monkeypox. 2 boys charged with attempted...
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Rapped with Smoke BBQ
We’re in Freeport checking out Rapped with Smoke BBQ on our hunt for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour on here.
MyStateline.com
Boone County Fire Protection District holding open house this weekend
Boone County Firefighter Joe Prokop dropped by the studio with information on the Boone County Fire District #2 Open House, taking place this Saturday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at 1777 Henry Luckow Lane. The department will have live fire demonstrations for those who attend.
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Sizz N’ Fizz
Sizz n’ Fizz is up next on our search for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck, we’re trying burgers, chicken, fries, and cheese curds from the newest truck in Rockford! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyStateline.com
Showers and storms tonight, again late this weekend
First of all, I would like to extend a big thank you to Tom and Liz for being such gracious hosts for another edition of “Weather in Your Backyard!” And also thank you for introducing me to your furry friends!. It was a near perfect afternoon, with temperatures...
MyStateline.com
Rainy Thursday Morning, Sunshine Returns Friday
As expected, a brief round of showers and non-severe thunderstorms arrived during the pre-dawn hours of our Thursday. Left behind were rainfall totals ranging from a measly .02″ in Galena to as much as .62″ in Savanna. While the heaviest rain is now behind us, a cold front swinging in may bring enough “oomph” for a few storms during the late-day hours.
MyStateline.com
2 boys charged with attempted murder for shooting another in the back
Two DeKalb boys, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting another boy in the back. A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the investigation.
MyStateline.com
More of the Same, Pattern Change Arrives This Weekend
As we discussed yesterday, Rockford has seen quite a bit of rainfall during the month of August. So much so that our monthly total of 7.36″ sits in the top 5 for wettest Augusts on record. But that’s since the beginning of the month. The Dallas/Fort Worth area on the other hand observed that and much more in just a 24-hour time period thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary.
Comments / 0