Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is no stranger to breaking the rules from time to time, including outside the ring. "We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned,'" Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast when discussing his time in WWE. "Hash is more like a body bust ... I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill."
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
Bobby Fish Doesn't Believe It Will Be Long Before Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly Are Healthy
AEW is set to crown its first Trios Champions at AEW All Out when the Trios tournament concludes. One trio noticeably absent from the tournament is Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After turning on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole, O'Reilly and Fish haven't been on television.
PWMania
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Defends WWE Performer She Feels Fans Have Crapped On For Years
Michael Cole has been with WWE for about 25 years, acting in different roles such as a backstage interviewer, onscreen commentator (both as a face and a heel), backstage producer, and is even undefeated at WrestleMania. However, WWE fans haven't always had praise for Cole, complaining about him on commentary.
wrestlinginc.com
More Main Roster Call-Ups Possibly Revealed On WWE NXT
It appears Santos Escobar won't be going to the main roster by himself. On Tuesday's "WWE NXT 2.0" episode, Escobar pulled up in his SUV in the parking lot, where he was greeted by Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez, his former Legado Del Fantasma stablemates. Escobar looked to them and asked with a smile, "You didn't think I was going to leave without you, did you? La Familia stays together. So, you ready to go?"
Bruce Prichard Comments On WWE Changes, Says He Never Wrote An Episode Of NXT
Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
Trevor Murdoch Believes Triple H Will Have Create A WWE Product ‘We All Love And Enjoy Again’
Trevor Murdoch talks about Triple H taking over the creative helm of WWE. Trevor Murdoch is currently in the middle of his most prominent run as a singles star as a two-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance but he is also a professional wrestler that has a history in WWE. Murdoch was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade and in 2006, Cade & Murdoch were given the opportunity to compete against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X, as Michaels and Hunter were preparing to enter a rivalry with Edge and Randy Orton, Rated RKO, after feuding with Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, for the majority of the summer of 2006.
Eddie Kingston: In A Dream World, Me And Jun Akiyama Have The Opening Match At AEW Grand Slam
Throughout his entire career, Eddie Kingston has paid tribute to a multitude of his favorite wrestlers through the way he presents himself in the ring, on a microphone, and out of the ring. In recent months, Kingston has talked about how fighting Jun Akiyama would be the highlight of his career.
Brandi Rhodes: KultureCity Was At SummerSlam, Hopefully Its Relationship With WWE Will Continue
According to Brandi Rhodes, KultureCity had a presence at WWE SummerSlam. Rhodes, the former Chief Brand Officer of AEW, is on the board of KultureCity. The two sides worked together throughout Rhodes' time with AEW, and now this collaboration has reached WWE,. In a tweet on August 24, a fan...
WWE Raw Viewership Back Above 2 Million Viewers On 8/22, Demo Rating Rises Against NFL Competition
WWE Raw viewership is in for 8/22. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on August 22 averaged 2.005 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.978 million viewers. This viewership number is on par with recent weeks of WWE Raw. Monday's episode scored a 0.55 rating in...
Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement
The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
CM Punk-AEW Issues | The List & Ya Boy 8/24/22 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 24. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Matt Hardy Talks Scrapped World Title Program, Details On Tonight's IMPACT, NJPW On AXS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 25, 2022. - In a newly-released clip from Episode 33 of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy tells Jon Alba about his canceled WWE World Heavyweight Championship feud with Mr. Kennedy. - UpUpDownDown: Battle of the Brands 2K22: "This...
Billy Corgan: Nick Aldis Has No Role In Creative, He Just Wants To Be A Talent
Nick Aldis is considered to be one of the most polarizing figures in the wrestling business by many, but Billy Corgan is here to set the record straight on the 'National Treasure'. In a new interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan talked about how Aldis views himself within the brand and...
Billy Corgan: I Had Zero Hesitation When Bringing In Matt Cardona, He 147% Fits Into The Equation
Billy Corgan talks about Matt Cardona. Wrestling promoters around the world lost a valuable asset when notorious Fightful-hater Matt Cardona suffered a bicep injury. Before his injury occurred, Cardona was on a legendary run on the independent scene and was becoming one of the most booked wrestlers in the world.
