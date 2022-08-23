ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is no stranger to breaking the rules from time to time, including outside the ring. "We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned,'" Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast when discussing his time in WWE. "Hash is more like a body bust ... I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill."
PWMania

Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
ComicBook

Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match

Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
PWMania

Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
PWMania

WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot

Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Defends WWE Performer She Feels Fans Have Crapped On For Years

Michael Cole has been with WWE for about 25 years, acting in different roles such as a backstage interviewer, onscreen commentator (both as a face and a heel), backstage producer, and is even undefeated at WrestleMania. However, WWE fans haven't always had praise for Cole, complaining about him on commentary.
wrestlinginc.com

More Main Roster Call-Ups Possibly Revealed On WWE NXT

It appears Santos Escobar won't be going to the main roster by himself. On Tuesday's "WWE NXT 2.0" episode, Escobar pulled up in his SUV in the parking lot, where he was greeted by Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez, his former Legado Del Fantasma stablemates. Escobar looked to them and asked with a smile, "You didn't think I was going to leave without you, did you? La Familia stays together. So, you ready to go?"
Fightful

Bruce Prichard Comments On WWE Changes, Says He Never Wrote An Episode Of NXT

Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Believes Triple H Will Have Create A WWE Product ‘We All Love And Enjoy Again’

Trevor Murdoch talks about Triple H taking over the creative helm of WWE. Trevor Murdoch is currently in the middle of his most prominent run as a singles star as a two-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance but he is also a professional wrestler that has a history in WWE. Murdoch was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade and in 2006, Cade & Murdoch were given the opportunity to compete against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X, as Michaels and Hunter were preparing to enter a rivalry with Edge and Randy Orton, Rated RKO, after feuding with Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, for the majority of the summer of 2006.
Fightful

Johnny Gargano & CM Punk Returns, WWE's Threat to AEW, Triple H, MJF and more | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 9 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports), Jon Alba, Samira and Ryan McKinnell (Busted Open). The panelists break down Johnny Gargano's return to WWE, CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) comeback and reports of backstage disputes, MJF and the best wrestlers to blur the lines, Triple H leading WWE creative and more. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more Make sure to check out our clips channel at https://www.Youtube.Com/FightfulScraps.
Fightful

Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement

The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
Fightful

Fightful

