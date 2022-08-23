I thought it was simple enough when people were trying to bring prayer back to schools. Would that be a blatant violation of what the Establishment Clauses and Freedom of Speech used to represent? Yes, but at the end of the day, it’s not like your teachers were hitting you for not falling in line. Sure, some states in our union are actively banning books to prevent students from thinking freely, but the notion that beating children would be allowed in 2022 is a little too outrageous for this day and age. Right?

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO