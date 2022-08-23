ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Fox News

Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'

Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children

Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
EDUCATION
Axios

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Public Schools Are Losing the Most Students

The coronavirus pandemic heavily disrupted the U.S. public elementary and secondary school system. School shutdowns in 2020 emptied school buildings and wreaked havoc on home life as students and parents coped with online learning alternatives during the peak of the pandemic. As the county approaches the 2022-2023 academic year, public school systems nationwide are still […]
EDUCATION
102.5 The Bone

Discipline in schools: What you should know about corporal punishment

The practice of striking students in public schools has been banned in most states, but some still use corporal punishment as a form of discipline. Corporal punishment uses physical force to cause a child to experience pain to correct misbehavior. In school districts where corporal punishment is legal, a teacher or administrator can use a large wooden board, or paddle, to strike a child’s buttocks as a form of discipline.
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

Eyes on school staffing, student attendance, and behavior this year

After surviving two school years “completely veiled in the pandemic,” teacher Kathryn Vaughn says this year is off to a different start.Her stress levels are down. COVID protocols are relaxed. Teachers are feeling hopeful.“It feels a little lighter this year,” said Vaughn, who teaches elementary school art in Tennessee. “It really feels like we’re just kind of back to business as usual.”Many students and educators are returning to classrooms this fall...
EDUCATION
The Hill

Teachers’ salaries have increased just $29 since 1996: report

Story at a glance The Economic Policy Institute published a new report on the history of teachers’ wages in the U.S.  The average weekly wages of public school teachers, adjusted for inflation, increased just $29 from 1996 to 2021 — from $1,319 up to $1,348.  By 2021, teachers’ average weekly wages were nearly 33 percent…
BUSINESS
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #27

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s more than 13,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abovethelaw.com

State Worried That Talking About Race Harms Kids Brings Back Beating Children In School

I thought it was simple enough when people were trying to bring prayer back to schools. Would that be a blatant violation of what the Establishment Clauses and Freedom of Speech used to represent? Yes, but at the end of the day, it’s not like your teachers were hitting you for not falling in line. Sure, some states in our union are actively banning books to prevent students from thinking freely, but the notion that beating children would be allowed in 2022 is a little too outrageous for this day and age. Right?
MISSOURI STATE
Phys.org

Report details teacher shortages by state

As millions of K–12 students head back to the classroom, a new report by Kansas State University College of Education researchers shows the scope of the teaching vacancy problem across the country, providing what may be the first data set on teacher shortages by state. "Is There a National...
EDUCATION

