Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'
Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State
Teachers can earn a wide range of money depending on where they live and what level they teach at. Find out more here on how much teachers make in every state.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
Teachers' union head raked in over $500K while fighting to keep schools closed during pandemic, tax forms show
The head of the most prominent teachers' union in the United States raked in more than $500,000 in pay as the group showered liberal causes with money and fought to keep schools closed during the pandemic, tax forms provided to Fox News Digital show. Becky Pringle, president of the National...
There's a Teacher Shortage Hitting Our Schools—Here's What To Expect When School Starts
Students around the country will be returning to school this month and next. Though it's unclear how many educators have left the profession—temporarily or permanently—in the last year, districts and states around the U.S. are grappling with an ongoing teacher shortage. A recent story in The Texas Tribune...
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
States Where Public Schools Are Losing the Most Students
The coronavirus pandemic heavily disrupted the U.S. public elementary and secondary school system. School shutdowns in 2020 emptied school buildings and wreaked havoc on home life as students and parents coped with online learning alternatives during the peak of the pandemic. As the county approaches the 2022-2023 academic year, public school systems nationwide are still […]
Discipline in schools: What you should know about corporal punishment
The practice of striking students in public schools has been banned in most states, but some still use corporal punishment as a form of discipline. Corporal punishment uses physical force to cause a child to experience pain to correct misbehavior. In school districts where corporal punishment is legal, a teacher or administrator can use a large wooden board, or paddle, to strike a child’s buttocks as a form of discipline.
Decades of villainization caused our mass teachers’ exodus
Kansas is facing the worst teacher shortage in the state’s history. In Florida, school districts must try to fill some 9,000 job openings, just as students are returning to classrooms. And in California, teacher retirements are way up, even as the supply of new teachers has dwindled. It’s not...
This School District Brought Back Paddling For Students, Ignoring The Experts
As our kids head back to the classrooms, a school district in southwest Missouri welcomes students back with a reinstated policy that's been gone for two decades: paddling students. Despite the practice being widely considered harmful, the school district insists it’s what parents want. Here's what you need to know.
Eyes on school staffing, student attendance, and behavior this year
After surviving two school years “completely veiled in the pandemic,” teacher Kathryn Vaughn says this year is off to a different start.Her stress levels are down. COVID protocols are relaxed. Teachers are feeling hopeful.“It feels a little lighter this year,” said Vaughn, who teaches elementary school art in Tennessee. “It really feels like we’re just kind of back to business as usual.”Many students and educators are returning to classrooms this fall...
Teachers’ salaries have increased just $29 since 1996: report
Story at a glance The Economic Policy Institute published a new report on the history of teachers’ wages in the U.S. The average weekly wages of public school teachers, adjusted for inflation, increased just $29 from 1996 to 2021 — from $1,319 up to $1,348. By 2021, teachers’ average weekly wages were nearly 33 percent…
Republicans’ classroom gagging bills are ‘attack on education’, report says
Republicans have mounted an “attack on education” in 2022, according to a report, as lawmakers have introduced a soaring number of bills aimed at limiting classroom discussion of race and LGBTQ+ issues. The number of “educational gag orders” introduced has increased by 250% compared with 2021, according to...
Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #27
Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s more than 13,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
State Worried That Talking About Race Harms Kids Brings Back Beating Children In School
I thought it was simple enough when people were trying to bring prayer back to schools. Would that be a blatant violation of what the Establishment Clauses and Freedom of Speech used to represent? Yes, but at the end of the day, it’s not like your teachers were hitting you for not falling in line. Sure, some states in our union are actively banning books to prevent students from thinking freely, but the notion that beating children would be allowed in 2022 is a little too outrageous for this day and age. Right?
Report details teacher shortages by state
As millions of K–12 students head back to the classroom, a new report by Kansas State University College of Education researchers shows the scope of the teaching vacancy problem across the country, providing what may be the first data set on teacher shortages by state. "Is There a National...
