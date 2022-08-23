Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Greg Norman shares meme that Tour copied LIV, but Jordan Spieth sees 'a lot of differences'
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship
More than half of the 2022 Tour Championship field can break Tiger Woods' season earnings record this week. The post Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith still isn’t talking about LIV Golf, but likes the idea of being a spoiler at East Lake
ATLANTA — Cameron Smith knows his work is cut out for him this week at the Tour Championship. If he wants to win the tournament—and by extension the FedEx Cup title—he will have to overcome a six-shot deficit to current points leader Scottie Scheffler. The 29-year-old Australian also has a niggling hip injury he’s dealing with that forced him to withdrawal from last week’s BMW Championship.
Golf.com
2022 Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch the FedEx Cup finale on TV
The 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club begins this week, and extensive coverage of the FedEx Cup finale will be available on TV for fans watching from home. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Tour Championship on TV. Where to watch Tour Championship on...
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, will also not play in Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Tour Championship because of two herniated discs in his back, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday on Zalatoris' behalf. The statement also revealed that he will not be able to play for the United States in next month's Presidents Cup. The news comes as a...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy meets Shooter McGavin at Tour Championship on PGA Tour
Some golfers transcend the sport. They make you weak at the knees when you walk past them. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and of course, Shooter McGavin are all prime examples. Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy was in the presence of greatness at the Tour Championship yesterday as he got to meet Happy Gilmore's old nemesis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour must hold on to Hideki Matsuyama amidst LIV rumours - Here is why...
Hideki Matsuyama is one of the biggest stars on the international golf scene. Away from the American dominance of the world rankings, he has been a constant representing Japan since he turned professional in 2013. He was an outstanding amateur golfer, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in back-to-back years and...
LIV Golfers Not Welcome If They Come Crawling Back
Jay Monahan eliminated any question of that today.
Jordan Spieth says LIV Golf has been a 'catalyst' for recent PGA Tour changes
LIV Golf doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led breakaway circuit has forced the PGA Tour to make changes to its schedule and payment structure to entice players to stay put. But is the start-up league entirely responsible for the slew of upgrades the Tour revealed...
Yardbarker
Greg Norman takes jab at PGA Tour commissioner with meme
PGA Tour players are going to have opportunities to earn more money than ever beginning next season, and Greg Norman clearly feels he is responsible for that. Sweeping changes were announced by the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The biggest ones pertain to the amount of money players — and in particular “top players” — can earn. A top player will be defined as a player who finishes in the top 20 of the Player Impact Program. The money that will be paid out by the PIP has been doubled from $50 million to $100 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday, announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her "special place".
Golf.com
How to watch the Tour Championship on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage
The 2022 Tour Championship — the grand finale of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs — gets started Thursday afternoon with the opening round at East Lake Golf Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. In last year’s playoffs, Patrick...
Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports Announces TGL, a New Tech-Infused Golf League in Partnership With the PGA TOUR
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports today announced TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR. TGL will showcase team matches fusing advanced tech and live action from a custom-built venue in primetime on Monday nights, which will complement the current PGA TOUR schedule. Woods and McIlroy are the first two golfers committed to compete and the league’s inaugural season will kick off in January 2024. The announcement was made today by Woods, McIlroy, and TMRW Sports CEO and founder Mike McCarley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005527/en/ Rendering of TGL future venue (Photo: Business Wire)
Golf Digest
Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything
ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
Golf.com
‘Brutally difficult’: Trevor Immelman talks Presidents Cup headaches caused by LIV Golf
Trevor Immelman has spent years planning for next month’s Presidents Cup — the uniforms, the accommodations, the team-building, deciding on assistant captains — yet he never expected to have so many unanswered questions regarding who will actually be on his team. The arrival of LIV Golf and...
Golf Digest
Inside the PGA Tour's new program that guarantees all exempt players will make a minimum of $500K
ATLANTA — Much of the talk surrounding the PGA Tour in recent months has focused on figuring out ways top players can be compensated well enough to want to stick around and not be lured away by LIV Golf. But on Wednesday, tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced a new financial incentive program geared not just for the tour’s biggest stars, but all its members.
2022 Tour Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
This week, the 2022 Tour Championship will mark the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will come to a conclusion Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The course was designed by Tom Bendelow. It is a par-70 and will play 7,346 yards. Scottie Scheffler began the first...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
170K+
Followers
25K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0