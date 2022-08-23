ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GolfWRX

McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes

On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith still isn’t talking about LIV Golf, but likes the idea of being a spoiler at East Lake

ATLANTA — Cameron Smith knows his work is cut out for him this week at the Tour Championship. If he wants to win the tournament—and by extension the FedEx Cup title—he will have to overcome a six-shot deficit to current points leader Scottie Scheffler. The 29-year-old Australian also has a niggling hip injury he’s dealing with that forced him to withdrawal from last week’s BMW Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch the FedEx Cup finale on TV

The 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club begins this week, and extensive coverage of the FedEx Cup finale will be available on TV for fans watching from home. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Tour Championship on TV. Where to watch Tour Championship on...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy meets Shooter McGavin at Tour Championship on PGA Tour

Some golfers transcend the sport. They make you weak at the knees when you walk past them. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and of course, Shooter McGavin are all prime examples. Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy was in the presence of greatness at the Tour Championship yesterday as he got to meet Happy Gilmore's old nemesis.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour must hold on to Hideki Matsuyama amidst LIV rumours - Here is why...

Hideki Matsuyama is one of the biggest stars on the international golf scene. Away from the American dominance of the world rankings, he has been a constant representing Japan since he turned professional in 2013. He was an outstanding amateur golfer, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in back-to-back years and...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Greg Norman takes jab at PGA Tour commissioner with meme

PGA Tour players are going to have opportunities to earn more money than ever beginning next season, and Greg Norman clearly feels he is responsible for that. Sweeping changes were announced by the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The biggest ones pertain to the amount of money players — and in particular “top players” — can earn. A top player will be defined as a player who finishes in the top 20 of the Player Impact Program. The money that will be paid out by the PIP has been doubled from $50 million to $100 million.
GOLF
Golf.com

How to watch the Tour Championship on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage

The 2022 Tour Championship — the grand finale of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs — gets started Thursday afternoon with the opening round at East Lake Golf Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. In last year’s playoffs, Patrick...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports Announces TGL, a New Tech-Infused Golf League in Partnership With the PGA TOUR

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports today announced TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR. TGL will showcase team matches fusing advanced tech and live action from a custom-built venue in primetime on Monday nights, which will complement the current PGA TOUR schedule. Woods and McIlroy are the first two golfers committed to compete and the league’s inaugural season will kick off in January 2024. The announcement was made today by Woods, McIlroy, and TMRW Sports CEO and founder Mike McCarley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005527/en/ Rendering of TGL future venue (Photo: Business Wire)
GOLF
Golf Digest

Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything

ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
