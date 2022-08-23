Read full article on original website
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
First Show Tickets Of New Broadway In El Paso Season Opens Friday
Let the Broadway In El Paso season begin - the first show tickets of the season go on sale this Friday for Hairspray The Musical. Broadway In El Paso returns with a new lineup featuring favorite fan classics and modern musicals for 2022 - 2023. The new lineup will bring...
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus. They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas
El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
El Paso Zoo to Hold K-Pop Night at the Zoo in September
The K-pop obsessed are going to want to be at the El Paso Zoo the second Saturday in September. The global phenomenon will take center stage at the first-ever In the Zoop: K-pop Night at the Zoo. It will be a Seoul-ful night at the zoo that evening as they celebrate all things K-pop.
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?
The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
Free Meet & Greet Cirque Du Soleil Pop Up In Downtown El Paso
Meet and greet one of the stellar characters from Cirque Du Soleil's upcoming OVO presentation on Tuesday, August 23, in downtown El Paso. Cirque Du Soleil's OVO returns to the Sun City with new acts this fall, with six performances in September at the Don Haskins Center. Before then, one...
El Paso native is producer of hit Netflix movie “Day Shift” with Jamie Foxx
EL PASO, Texas - Yvette Yates Redick is one of those people who could be called a Hollywood hyphenate. In her case, it's native El Pasoan-producer-actor-new mom. She talked about her time in the Sun City and her career on ABC-7 at 4. Redick and her husband Shaun are part...
Hopefully, El Paso Skaters Don’t Deal with This Kind of Insanity
Luckily, skaters in the borderland haven't had any trouble doing what they love. If you have seen skaters riding on their skateboards then you know how much hard they work to land a trick. When you're driving around El Paso you will notice skaters riding at different places excluding skate...
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
Chihuahuas Unveil Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Chihuahuas Jerseys
The Chihuahuas are turning up the heat Saturday, September 3, in a partnership with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, to bring a night of CHEETOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® fun to Southwest University Park when the Chihuahuas take on the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels). The night includes an autographed...
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
El Pasoans Have A New Italian Restaurant To Enjoy In Downtown
There’s a cute new date spot in downtown El Paso and it’s giving off “Little Italy” vibes and I am here for it. So, I’m all for loving yourself and taking yourself on solo dates, but for this specific date night I decided to add a plus one because the restaurant was too beautiful not to share the experience with someone else. (And he’s also great at taking photos so win/win.)
Recent rains causing graves to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery
EL PASO, Texas — In Texas, rain storms are causing dozens of graves to sink into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The cemetery faced a similar problem during last year's monsoon season, where several sinkholes were reported at grave plots at the cemetery. A total of about...
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again
Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Beautiful weather before rain chances pick up!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Well head outdoors for today, its going to be a beautiful gloomy day!. Expect a high of 88 degrees with only 10% chance of rain, so enjoy the beautiful weather today because starting tomorrow we will see those rain chances pick up!💧⛈☔️
Football Friday Night is Back! Here’s the Schedule for This Week
The high school football season is finally back in the Sun City as teams gear up to kick off the 2022 season. Non district action will take place on Thursday and Friday, featuring several teams traveling outside of El Paso to face off against some tough opponents. The in-city matchups feature some quality 6A teams against quality 5A teams, which always makes for good bragging rights.
Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso
Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
Why Is Ysleta 1 Of The 10 Oldest Cities In Texas But Not El Paso
El Paso did not make the cut here but nearby Ysleta did, beating us by a couple of hundred years. According to a-z-animals.com the number 1 spot on the 10 oldest Texas cities list belongs to Presidio, Texas which was founded in 1535. Next comes Ysleta which was founded in...
New North El Paso Master-Planned Community Announces Builders
Franklin Mountain Communities is pleased to announce the homebuilder lineup for the developer’s new master-planned community in North El Paso, known as Campo del Sol. The selected builders, Classic American Homes, Edwards Homes, Tropicana Homes and Desert View Homes, will soon begin building new homes in Campo del Sol with starting prices in the low- and mid-$200s. The first phase of the project will include over 2,500 homes and impressive amenities including a resort-style amenity center and a lazy river.
