El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus.  They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas

El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?

The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
EL PASO, TX
Robert Plant
Randy Jackson
Dwayne Johnson
Zep
elpasoheraldpost.com

Chihuahuas Unveil Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Chihuahuas Jerseys

The Chihuahuas are turning up the heat Saturday, September 3, in a partnership with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, to bring a night of CHEETOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® fun to Southwest University Park when the Chihuahuas take on the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels). The night includes an autographed...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoans Have A New Italian Restaurant To Enjoy In Downtown

There’s a cute new date spot in downtown El Paso and it’s giving off “Little Italy” vibes and I am here for it. So, I’m all for loving yourself and taking yourself on solo dates, but for this specific date night I decided to add a plus one because the restaurant was too beautiful not to share the experience with someone else. (And he’s also great at taking photos so win/win.)
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again

Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Beautiful weather before rain chances pick up!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Well head outdoors for today, its going to be a beautiful gloomy day!. Expect a high of 88 degrees with only 10% chance of rain, so enjoy the beautiful weather today because starting tomorrow we will see those rain chances pick up!💧⛈☔️
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Football Friday Night is Back! Here’s the Schedule for This Week

The high school football season is finally back in the Sun City as teams gear up to kick off the 2022 season. Non district action will take place on Thursday and Friday, featuring several teams traveling outside of El Paso to face off against some tough opponents. The in-city matchups feature some quality 6A teams against quality 5A teams, which always makes for good bragging rights.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso

Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

New North El Paso Master-Planned Community Announces Builders

Franklin Mountain Communities is pleased to announce the homebuilder lineup for the developer’s new master-planned community in North El Paso, known as Campo del Sol. The selected builders, Classic American Homes, Edwards Homes, Tropicana Homes and Desert View Homes, will soon begin building new homes in Campo del Sol with starting prices in the low- and mid-$200s. The first phase of the project will include over 2,500 homes and impressive amenities including a resort-style amenity center and a lazy river.
EL PASO, TX

