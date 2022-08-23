ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHEC TV-10

51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Home owner and reptiles survive house fire on Garson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Garson Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they discovered that the fire was in the basement near the dryer. The fire was quickly put out, but wiring and contents in the basement were destroyed. The rest of the house sustained smoke damage and is uninhabitable.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dirt biker in critical condition after overnight crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The driver of a dirt bike is fighting for his life Sunday morning after an overnight accident. Just after midnight the dirt bike collided with an SUV at Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. Police tell us as the SUV was turning southbound on Joseph it collided with the dirt bike traveling east on Upper Falls Boulevard.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

14-year-old arrives at hospital after being shot on Flint Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Flint Street for a report of a man shooting at another man. While investigating, a male 14-year-old arrived at Strong Hospital, by a private car, with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The youth is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating fatal crash in Pittsford

Pittsford, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in Pittsford. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Clover Street and Willard Road. The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a motorcyclist northbound on Clover Street was speeding and passing cars while an SUV, southbound on Clover, was turning left onto Willard.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

Motorcycle accident leaves couple injured in Hamlin

Hamlin, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Route 18 and Hamlin Parma Townline Road for a car/motorcycle accident around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling south bound on Hamlin Parma Townline Road when the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Route 18.
HAMLIN, NY
ithaca.com

Floral Ave Traffic Stop Leads To Shots Fired At IPD, Arrest Made

On Friday at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave. A passenger of the vehicle fired multiple rounds out of the sun roof area of said vehicle and attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle. Ithaca Police Officers conducted a brief pursuit until said vehicle stopped in the area of Elm Street near West Village Place.
ITHACA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
PORT BYRON, NY

