On Friday at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave. A passenger of the vehicle fired multiple rounds out of the sun roof area of said vehicle and attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle. Ithaca Police Officers conducted a brief pursuit until said vehicle stopped in the area of Elm Street near West Village Place.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO