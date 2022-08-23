Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
Related
20-year-old on dirt bike killed after striking SUV in Rochester
According to the RPD, as the driver was turning, a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Upper Falls Boulevard struck the SUV.
WHEC TV-10
51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Home owner and reptiles survive house fire on Garson Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Garson Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they discovered that the fire was in the basement near the dryer. The fire was quickly put out, but wiring and contents in the basement were destroyed. The rest of the house sustained smoke damage and is uninhabitable.
RPD: 2 women shot within minutes of each other in Rochester
Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Dirt biker in critical condition after overnight crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The driver of a dirt bike is fighting for his life Sunday morning after an overnight accident. Just after midnight the dirt bike collided with an SUV at Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. Police tell us as the SUV was turning southbound on Joseph it collided with the dirt bike traveling east on Upper Falls Boulevard.
Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
13 WHAM
Horse from Farmington injured after escaping onto the Thruway Saturday
Farmington, N.Y. — We promise: we're not horsing around. A horse from a nearby farm made its way onto the Thruway in the town of Farmington and was obstructing traffic on Saturday. The longest traffic back-up was approximately two miles. Troopers arrived on the scene to ensure traffic safety...
WHEC TV-10
21-year-old hospitalized after shooting on corner of Avenue B and St. Paul
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s north side Sunday. It happened near Avenue B and St. Paul Street around 1 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old man walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
14-year-old arrives at hospital after being shot on Flint Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Flint Street for a report of a man shooting at another man. While investigating, a male 14-year-old arrived at Strong Hospital, by a private car, with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The youth is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Male shot on Garson Avenue, found on Cedarwood Terrace
Officers found the victim in the area of Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace with one gunshot wound to his lower body.
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
13 WHAM
Police investigating fatal crash in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in Pittsford. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Clover Street and Willard Road. The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a motorcyclist northbound on Clover Street was speeding and passing cars while an SUV, southbound on Clover, was turning left onto Willard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Motorcycle accident leaves couple injured in Hamlin
Hamlin, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Route 18 and Hamlin Parma Townline Road for a car/motorcycle accident around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling south bound on Hamlin Parma Townline Road when the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Route 18.
Shooting, car crash near Strong Memorial Hospital
It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.
ithaca.com
Floral Ave Traffic Stop Leads To Shots Fired At IPD, Arrest Made
On Friday at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave. A passenger of the vehicle fired multiple rounds out of the sun roof area of said vehicle and attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle. Ithaca Police Officers conducted a brief pursuit until said vehicle stopped in the area of Elm Street near West Village Place.
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
U.S Coast Guard investigating sunken boat spotted in Lake Ontario
After a four-hour search, authorities were unable to find anyone on board or rescue people nearby.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
Corning man charged with strangling woman in her apartment turned over to county court system
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning man accused of strangling and killing a woman in her apartment earlier this month has been turned over to the county court system for potential grand jury action, according to the Corning City Court. Brett Heffner, 29, appeared in the Corning City Court on August 26 for a preliminary […]
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
Comments / 1