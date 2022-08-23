Akot decommits from Memphis; enrolls at Western Kentucky

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – He was one of the bigger names added to the Tigers roster out of the transfer portal.

Problem is… former Boise State star Emmanuel Akot never made it to Memphis.

Akot telling Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that he has decommitted from the Tigers and instead, enrolled at Western Kentucky.

Akot averaged almost 11 points, three rebounds and three assists last year for the Broncos but now leaves a huge hole in Penny Hardaway’s plans for next season.

