Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
NBC Sports

Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
NFL
NBC Sports

What's the root cause of the Patriots' offensive struggles?

The New England Patriots offense is running out of time to figure things out before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. What was advertised by the coaching staff as a "streamlined" offense has looked anything but simplified throughout training camp. The transition to life without Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator has been rough for all parties involved.
NFL
NBC Sports

The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises

On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
NBC Sports

Should Patriots sign any of these notable free agents still available?

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few weeks away, and yet there are a bunch of quality players still available on the free agent market. This group of players should grow even larger in the coming weeks as teams are forced to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 by the Aug. 30 deadline.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility

Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Giants sign Tanner Hudson

The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Breshad Perriman
Tom Brady
NBC Sports

Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve

Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
NFL
NBC Sports

Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NFL
NBC Sports

Packers trades Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars

The Jaguars are adding some offensive line depth to their roster. Jacksonville acquired Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for a 2023 seventh-round pick, ESPN reports. Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2021. While on the practice squad last season, he appeared in one game and plays one offensive snap for Green Bay.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Buccaneers#American Football
NBC Sports

Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR with injury settlement

Malcolm Butler's second stint with the New England Patriots is officially over. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve Thursday with an injury settlement, per the NFL's transaction wire. As a result, Butler is now a free agent and can sign with any team. Butler was placed on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Odum incredulous over bizarre, knee-showing $5K NFL fine

Athletes and coaches being fined for bizarre and obscure reasons isn’t anything new in professional sports. New 49ers safety George Odum learned that the hard way after the NFL fined him just over $5,000 for … not fully covering his knees on the field. Odum posted the letter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Vikings waive Harrison Hand, make other moves to get to 80 players

The Vikings have completed their second round of summer cuts and set an 80-man roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Cornerback Harrison Hand is one of the players who was trimmed from the active roster. The 2020 fifth-round pick was waived along with undrafted rookie tight end Shaun Beyer. The Vikings also announced that linebacker Ryan Connelly and wide receiver Blake Proehl are going on the reserve/physically unable to perform list to start the regular season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice

Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Football
Sports
NBC Sports

Schefter: Could Jimmy stay with 49ers as Lance backup?

The 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game. But as Tuesday's final roster cut-down day approaches, is there a possibility that -- after spending the entire offseason pondering his next destination -- Garoppolo stays with the 49ers?. "The 49ers are going to have to decide whether or not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

WR Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

The 2020 second-round wide receiver has requested a trade from the New York Jets, his agent Ron Slavin said Thursday in a statement to multiple reporters. Slavin claims the Jets have repeatedly told Mims' camp that they will not release him. “It’s just time,” Slavin's statement said. “Denzel has tried...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NFL

