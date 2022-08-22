ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

USA TODAY Voting Rights Project: How we did it

By Anthony Shoemaker
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BRkt_0hRKzAOC00
USA TODAY Voting Rights Project: How we did it Spencer Holladay, USA TODAY Network

In Colorado, 93% of voters vote by mail.

Mississippi does not allow early voting, no-excuse absentee voting or online voter registration, which are commonplace in many other states. Mississippi is one of only three states to impose lifelong voting bans on people convicted of certain felonies.

Claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election spread by former President Donald Trump and his supporters caused several states to take action to change voting laws ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election in 2024.

America is a collection of 50 states, the District of Columbia and territories all with different voting laws, and many of those states have drastically changed laws since the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965. Many of those changes have come in recent years.

Voting rights in America are at a turning point.

In the wake of the controversy and false claims about the 2020 presidential election, more states are currently changing laws making it harder instead of easier for millions of Americans to vote.

Many of those changes disproportionately impact people of color and the poor.

With newsrooms in nearly every state, the USA TODAY Network gathered information across America to create this voting rights guide to help you understand how voting laws in your state and across the nation are changing ahead of the 2022 midterm election. The guide also provides information you need to register to vote and cast your ballot.

A team of editors, reporters, graphic artists and others worked for several months collecting data from state legislatures and secretaries of state to uncover what state leaders across America are doing to make voting easier or harder.

For example, in Michigan Republican lawmakers have tried to pass strict voter ID laws and other changes. But because of the state's divided government, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stopped them.

In Arizona, voting by mail has been pretty uncontroversial since it launched in 1991, but that changed when the state became one of the closest in the nation between Trump and President Joe Biden.

This year, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law to require proof of citizenship to vote by mail. The Department of Justice has sued the state over the new law. The state legislature introduced more than 100 bills targeted at voting this year. Nearly all of them failed due to a small group of Republicans.

Trump had no problem winning the 2020 election in Florida, but that has not stopped the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis from changing the state’s voting laws. New laws signed by DeSantis make it tougher to vote by mail, limit the use of ballot drop boxes and create an Election Crimes and Security investigative force to pursue whatever allegations of wrongdoing it chooses.

Your vote matters, but depending on where you live you might face more challenges to exercise the most basic of American rights.

We present this voting rights guide to help you understand your rights in your state and how they compare around the country.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Voting Rights Project: How we did it

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Arizona Government
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Voting Rights#State Senate#Election State#Legislature#Voter Registration#Election Fraud#Americans#The Usa Today Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

‘Watching Your Ass’: School Worker Made Wild Threats to Anti-Trump Elections Official, Feds Say

A Missouri public school employee incensed by an Arizona state elections official calling Donald Trump “unhinged” is now facing federal charges over a menacing message that could put him behind bars for the better part of a decade, according to prosecutors.Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which carry maximum prison terms of five years and two years, respectively.Hoornstra, who goes by “Butch,” works as the Gainesville, Missouri, R-5 School District’s technology director, district Superintendent Justin Gilmore confirmed to The Daily Beast, declining...
GAINESVILLE, MO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

583K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy