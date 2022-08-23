ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape denied request for new trial

BOISE, Idaho - A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will not be re-tried or acquitted. In April, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of raping of 19-year-old legislative intern. The victim said he forced her to perform a sexual act at his apartment after they had dinner together....
LEWISTON, ID
Family time

Bernadette Reese pours water on her son, Viktor, 8, after playing a few games of pickleball Tuesday with her family, including her daughter, Gabi, 11, and husband, Tom, at Kruegel Park in Pullman. When asked about the best part of...
PULLMAN, WA
Asotin County commissioners hear from potential jail contractors

Three contractors have met with Asotin County officials who are looking to hire a construction manager for the new Asotin County Jail. The Lewiston Tribune reports that commissioners will likely determine which contractor will lead the project at an October 3rd meeting. The new jail...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA

