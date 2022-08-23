ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
ADA COUNTY, ID
wbrc.com

Man dies after being run over by his tractor, sheriff says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho (Gray News) – A man in Idaho died after he was run over by a tractor in what officials are calling a tragic accident. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 58-year-old John Winegar in a cultivated field.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
HAILEY, ID
Boise, ID
Ada County, ID
Boise, ID
Idaho Crime & Safety
Ada County, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (8/24, 3:53 p.m.) According to the Ada County Coroner, the drowning victim has been identified as Jose Nunez, 46, of Nampa. The investigation is being conducted by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday,...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Bicycle stop sign

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Everyone knows the rules for stop signs while driving a car, but what about while riding a bike? In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills shows us the rules for stopping at a red light and a stop sign on a bike. Click...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional

Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25. The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!

Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho

In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
BOISE, ID
Idaho8.com

3 new fires in Boise area

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area

Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Biz 'Bite:' St. Luke's is moving into South Nampa

St. Luke's Health System broke ground on Aug. 22 on a new community clinic near Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue in South Nampa. The South Nampa Community Clinic will be the first of its kind for St. Luke's and will offer primary care services including pediatrics, family and internal...
NAMPA, ID

