HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.

HAILEY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO