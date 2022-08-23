Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
spotonidaho.com
Man found dead in Lucky Peak Reservoir identified (Video)
The coroner confirmed the man was Jose Nunez, 46, of Nampa, Idaho. On July 31, he jumped in the lake to swim, went underwater and never resurfaced. More:...
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
KIVI-TV
City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25. The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Bicycle stop sign
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Everyone knows the rules for stop signs while driving a car, but what about while riding a bike? In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills shows us the rules for stopping at a red light and a stop sign on a bike. Click...
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!
Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
spotonidaho.com
Boise Home in a Fabulous Location Costs Less Than Your Morning Coffee
There's a house listed on Zillow in Boise for LESS than a cup of coffee or a gallon of gas! Continue reading...
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
Boise Has Extra Cops On Patrol. Here’s What They’re Looking For
One should always use caution while driving. Mostly because it keeps you and others safe on the road, and it'll prevent you from getting pulled over and possibly receiving a traffic citation (or worse). If you weren't abiding by that before, perhaps now would be a good time to start...
Affordable Housing Reaches Mountain Home, Idaho
An old bus rests in a field outside downtown Mountain Home, Idaho. I snapped a picture and then posted it to my personal Facebook page and suggested it was affordable housing. I got some funny replies and some were simply sad. I’m actually quite serious about affordable housing. There are...
Giant Semi Wrapped To Help Find Idaho’s Michael Vaughan
The case of missing Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan, continues and it has been going on for over a year. It's a tragic situation-- the 5-year-old boy went missing last July and authorities have been on the case for over a year. Here is a look back at the timeline of...
KTVB
Idaho's top 5 high school football teams in each classification for Week 1
BOISE, Idaho — Following last weekend's slate of 15 Week 0 high school football contests across the Gem State, there was little movement atop Tuesday's state media poll. Meridian punched its ticket into the top 5 rankings in the 5A classification, after a statement 36-14 win at home over Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foe Eagle. The Warriors host another top 5 team Friday night in what could be KTVB's Game of the Week.
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
spotonidaho.com
Biz 'Bite:' St. Luke's is moving into South Nampa
St. Luke's Health System broke ground on Aug. 22 on a new community clinic near Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue in South Nampa. The South Nampa Community Clinic will be the first of its kind for St. Luke's and will offer primary care services including pediatrics, family and internal...
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
spotonidaho.com
Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise
In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Flights From Boise To This 'Weird' Capital Were Just Severely Slashed
One step forward, and one step back. The Boise Airport just added three nonstop flights, and now its lead air carrier is cutting back on several routes, and that includes nearly no fall or winter flights for the region's exclusive direct trip to the capital of Texas. Continue...
Fruitland Police to give update on Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., to discuss new details related to the case of Michael Joseph Vaughan, who has been missing since the summer of 2021. More than a year after the boy disappeared from his...
Man run over by tractor in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
