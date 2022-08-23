ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

KIVI-TV

City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25. The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Bicycle stop sign

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Everyone knows the rules for stop signs while driving a car, but what about while riding a bike? In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills shows us the rules for stopping at a red light and a stop sign on a bike. Click...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!

Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area

Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho's top 5 high school football teams in each classification for Week 1

BOISE, Idaho — Following last weekend's slate of 15 Week 0 high school football contests across the Gem State, there was little movement atop Tuesday's state media poll. Meridian punched its ticket into the top 5 rankings in the 5A classification, after a statement 36-14 win at home over Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foe Eagle. The Warriors host another top 5 team Friday night in what could be KTVB's Game of the Week.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Biz 'Bite:' St. Luke's is moving into South Nampa

St. Luke's Health System broke ground on Aug. 22 on a new community clinic near Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue in South Nampa. The South Nampa Community Clinic will be the first of its kind for St. Luke's and will offer primary care services including pediatrics, family and internal...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional

Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
MERIDIAN, ID
spotonidaho.com

Flights From Boise To This 'Weird' Capital Were Just Severely Slashed

One step forward, and one step back. The Boise Airport just added three nonstop flights, and now its lead air carrier is cutting back on several routes, and that includes nearly no fall or winter flights for the region's exclusive direct trip to the capital of Texas. Continue...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
ADA COUNTY, ID
idaho.gov

Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho

Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID

