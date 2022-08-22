ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siue.edu

Biotechnology Research Facility at SIUE Launches Job Shadow Program for High School Students

As part of its ongoing efforts to provide hands-on training for all students, the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC), located in University Park at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has launched a job shadowing program for high school students interested in learning about careers in biotechnology. The Careers in Biotechnology job...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siue.edu

SIUE’s Electrical Engineering Program Celebrates Golden Anniversary

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s (SOE) Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the electrical engineering program in September. As part of SIUE’s Homecoming events being held Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 21-24, faculty, industry partners and alumni are invited to join for the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy