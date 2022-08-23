Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 5:02 a.m. on August 18, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department (GCFD) was dispatched to the 1600 block of A Street for the report of a structure fire. Prior to arrival, dispatch advised fire personnel that Garden City Police Department (GCPD) was on scene and the fire was extinguished. Responding fire units continued to the scene for information gathering. Upon arrival, firefighters began to investigate around the house and noticed a strong smell of accelerant, as well as markings of smoke residue. A Fire Investigator was requested to the scene to complete an investigation.

