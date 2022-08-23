Read full article on original website
WIBW
Ness City man recovers in hospital after semi rolls off embankment
SCOTT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Ness City driver is recovering in the hospital after his semi-truck rolled an unknown number of times and off an embankment. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of 95 Scott Lake Rd. about 2 miles west of Highway 83 from the Highway 95 junction with reports of a rollover accident.
Kansas pilot hospitalized after small plane crash
FINNEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in a small plane crash just before 10:30a.m. Monday in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a North Wing Design Apache Ultralight piloted by Dallas James Savolt, 46, Garden City, used the side of a residence at 455 East Sondreagger Road as a runway to take off northbound.
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City man arrested after car stolen out of Guymon
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On Monday, the Garden City Police Department was contacted by the Guymon (OK) Police Department about a stolen vehicle out of Guymon, OK, possibly in the Garden City area. On Tuesday, Officers located the vehicle and initiated a high-risk traffic stop in the 400...
KWCH.com
Garden City fire deemed arson, investigation ongoing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house fire last week in Garden City has been deemed arson, according to the Garden City Fire Department. The fire happened at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 18. Crews responded to the 1600 block of A Street and quickly extinguished the fire. As they began to investigate, they noticed a strong smell of accelerant as well as markings of smoke residue.
Investigation: Fire at SW Kansas home intentionally set
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a house fire and have determined it was intentionally set, according to a statement from the Garden City Fire Department. Just after 5 a.m. on August 18, fire crews responded to a fire in the 1600 block of A Street. The Garden...
westernkansasnews.com
House fire last week deemed arson, investigation ongoing
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 5:02 a.m. on August 18, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department (GCFD) was dispatched to the 1600 block of A Street for the report of a structure fire. Prior to arrival, dispatch advised fire personnel that Garden City Police Department (GCPD) was on scene and the fire was extinguished. Responding fire units continued to the scene for information gathering. Upon arrival, firefighters began to investigate around the house and noticed a strong smell of accelerant, as well as markings of smoke residue. A Fire Investigator was requested to the scene to complete an investigation.
How this dry, hot year stacks up against the worst droughts in Kansas history
Even for a perennially dry region like western Kansas, this year sticks out. Barely any rain. Temperatures that bake the soil into a cracked, parched mess. And forecasts that don't offer much hope of relief. This summer in Dodge City ranks as its 5th hottest on record. And this year...
ktvo.com
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
Kansas woman makes history as female aircraft mechanic
LAKIN, Kan. (KSNW) – “If it’s an airplane, I had to be around it,” said Kymberly Logan. Logan, 35, knew she was destined to turn her love for flying into a career at a young age. “Six months old, I got to take my first flight, and I guess I have just been hooked ever […]
Bank in western Kansas encourages employees to substitute teach
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A bank in western Kansas is giving extra paid time off and paying for employees to become substitute teachers to help combat the teacher shortage in Garden City. Western State Bank said in a news release Wednesday that more than half of its 120 employees work at the headquarters in […]
livingnewdeal.org
Big Pool Additions – Garden City KS
Project type: Swimming Pools, Parks and Recreation. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) Big Pool opened in Garden City KS in 1922. The Works Progress Administration added a bath house and a children’s wading pool. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location...
westernkansasnews.com
Consistency and Health, Key Factors to Buffaloes’ Success this Season
Garden City, Kan (westernkansasnews.com) – As September draws closer, that means one thing in the state of Kansas, the high school football season is back and for the Garden City Buffaloes, that means it’s time to get back to work. After a (5-4) season that saw many ups...
westernkansasnews.com
Beaver football preparing with something to prove
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Injuries throughout the season derailed what was looking to be a promising year in 2021. After starting out 3-1, the Beavers dropped four of their final five games, en route to their first sub-.500 season since 1986. The 2022 Scott City team feels like they have...
