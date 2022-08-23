Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Search for Bloomington venues management taking longer than expected
Bloomington's city manager said a search for a director of both the arena and the Center for the Performing Arts is taking longer than hoped, and it might be time for a new approach. "I'm seriously considering starting over and handing this over to a recruitment firm. I typically have...
wglt.org
More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal
Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
hoiabc.com
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
wjbc.com
Connect Transit finalizes plans for Rivian bus route
NORMAL – Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system will launch a new west side route serving the local Rivian plant starting October 2 following action Tuesday by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. It will be called the Cobalt Line because Rivian is one of the first electric vehicle makers...
wglt.org
Divided Bloomington City Council moves forward with downtown street design
A divided Bloomington City Council argued over the time and cost needed for a conceptual redesign of downtown streets, but supporters successfully pushed it forward on a 5-4 vote Monday night. Backing the one-year, $750,000 design project, were: Ward 4’s Julie Emig; Ward 6’s De Urban; Ward 7’s Mollie Ward,...
1470 WMBD
City Council working on cannabis dispensary rule change
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council still doesn’t want cannabis dispensaries within 1,500 feet of each other, but they’re trying to help a group of potential applicants out at the same time. The council has moved forward adding to its dispensary ordinance provisions for the so-called...
U of I removing parking meters from campus
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
Central Illinois Proud
Council working to bring red light cameras to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council passed a resolution to begin the process of bringing red light cameras to Peoria Tuesday. During the council meeting, a resolution was passed requesting state legislators to sponsor an amendment to the automated traffic law enforcement system. The resolution passed unanimously.
hoiabc.com
Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
Central Illinois Proud
The Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s big table discussion is returning for a third time this fall. The purpose of The Big Table of Greater Peoria is to discuss ways to improve the overall quality of life in the Greater Peoria Area. Topics include workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation,...
Central Illinois Proud
Interactive Dunlap museum brings guests back in time
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Interactive is not a word you typically hear about a museum, but at Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap, that’s what makes it unique. The Wheels O’ Time Museum is comprised of six buildings and restored train cars with interactive activities. The museum showcases transportation, industry, farm home life and entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Central Illinois Proud
SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
Central Illinois Proud
South Side Mission gets $250,000 donation for youth expansion program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s South Side Mission is making strides in its effort to help develop the skill set of one of the city’s most at-risk populations. On Wednesday, the organization received a considerable donation from the Gilmore Foundation, which supports the development and improvement of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
hoiabc.com
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
Central Illinois Proud
Get your basement in tip-top shape with Force Basement
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment. GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we are talking about your basement and joining me today Jacob Force with Force Basement is here. Thank you so much for joining us again.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Park District to add ‘Top Golf-like’ experience
Peoria Park District to add ‘Top Golf-like’ experience. Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year. WMBD News at 4 p.m. — Breanna Rittman live update …. Crew responds to crash on North and Columbia Terrace. 4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash. Peoria Park...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
1470 WMBD
New PFD Station 4 officially open
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
