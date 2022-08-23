ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

wglt.org

More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal

Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Program launched to help repair Peoria homes

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
wjbc.com

Connect Transit finalizes plans for Rivian bus route

NORMAL – Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system will launch a new west side route serving the local Rivian plant starting October 2 following action Tuesday by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. It will be called the Cobalt Line because Rivian is one of the first electric vehicle makers...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

City Council working on cannabis dispensary rule change

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council still doesn’t want cannabis dispensaries within 1,500 feet of each other, but they’re trying to help a group of potential applicants out at the same time. The council has moved forward adding to its dispensary ordinance provisions for the so-called...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

U of I removing parking meters from campus

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
URBANA, IL
Nick Becker
Central Illinois Proud

Council working to bring red light cameras to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council passed a resolution to begin the process of bringing red light cameras to Peoria Tuesday. During the council meeting, a resolution was passed requesting state legislators to sponsor an amendment to the automated traffic law enforcement system. The resolution passed unanimously.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s big table discussion is returning for a third time this fall. The purpose of The Big Table of Greater Peoria is to discuss ways to improve the overall quality of life in the Greater Peoria Area. Topics include workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Interactive Dunlap museum brings guests back in time

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Interactive is not a word you typically hear about a museum, but at Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap, that’s what makes it unique. The Wheels O’ Time Museum is comprised of six buildings and restored train cars with interactive activities. The museum showcases transportation, industry, farm home life and entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries.
DUNLAP, IL
Central Illinois Proud

SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

South Side Mission gets $250,000 donation for youth expansion program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s South Side Mission is making strides in its effort to help develop the skill set of one of the city’s most at-risk populations. On Wednesday, the organization received a considerable donation from the Gilmore Foundation, which supports the development and improvement of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program

(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Get your basement in tip-top shape with Force Basement

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment. GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we are talking about your basement and joining me today Jacob Force with Force Basement is here. Thank you so much for joining us again.
PEKIN, IL
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Park District to add ‘Top Golf-like’ experience

Peoria Park District to add ‘Top Golf-like’ experience. Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year. WMBD News at 4 p.m. — Breanna Rittman live update …. Crew responds to crash on North and Columbia Terrace. 4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash. Peoria Park...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

New PFD Station 4 officially open

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
BEMENT, IL

