Appeals panel blocks law's use in NC campaign ad prosecution
RALEIGH — A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a local North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting state Attorney General Josh Stein or anyone else for his 2020 campaign ad through a criminal libel law. The majority of a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
3rd brother of men accused of killing NC deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
North Carolina gang leader sentenced to over 27 years for drug conspiracy
On April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant of the man's house and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock and assorted ammunition.
Brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy charged with federal ammunition offense
The 18-year-old brother of the two men charged with killing Ned Byrd is facing a charge of “possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.”
WBTV
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is facing a possible indictment after a grand jury approved prosecutors moving forward with a criminal investigation. Prosecutors in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office have been investigating Stein since the spring of 2021 over whether Stein and his campaign...
NC man who traded fentanyl for stolen tires sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina drug dealer who traded fentanyl in exchange for stolen tires he would then sell at his auto repair shop will spend 15 years in prison for trafficking drugs, federal prosecutors say. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Michael Lamar Hill of Havelock was sentenced to 180 […]
islandfreepress.org
UPDATED: Protest over residency of N.C. Senate candidate headed to state elections board
UPDATED, Tuesday Aug. 23, 4 p.m. While saying there was substantial evidence presented that Valerie Jordan does not live in the Third District, the Currituck Board of Elections voted 3-2 to forward their findings to the N.C. Board of Elections for a final decision. The Daily Advance reports Jordan attended...
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?
(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
borderbelt.org
Alcohol is on the ballot in this rural NC county, where tourism meets conservative values
When Casey Shumaker and her husband moved from Florida to Bladen County two years ago to take over a small grocery store, she was shocked to learn that her new community of Ammon was “dry” – no alcohol sales allowed. Now the business, K&C Store & Grill,...
WITN
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
bpr.org
A North Carolina mayor explains why he ordered the bulldozing of a Confederate monument
Commissioners in the small town of Enfield — north of Rocky Mount — recently voted to remove a Confederate monument from a local park. Days later, Enfield mayor Mondale Robinson started livestreaming while he instructed others to bulldoze the statue. "Not in my town, not on my watch,"...
palmcoastobserver.com
North Carolina fugitive caught in Palm Coast
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 22-year-old fugitive wanted in North Carolina after he ran into a heavily wooded area during a Palm Coast traffic stop. The pursuit started late the night of Aug. 22, when a deputy stopped a car near Seminole Woods Boulevard and Squash Blossom Trail. Suspect Taylor Randall West, a passenger, ran into the woods near the Integra Woods Apartments.
Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
Top NC senator prefers abortion limits after 1st trimester
North Carolina's most powerful state senator said Tuesday he would prefer to have approved restrictions on abortion after roughly the first three months of pregnancy. Senate leader Phil Berger, speaking before convening another round of no-vote General Assembly sessions this week, also said he would support exceptions to any prohibition following the first trimester, such as in situations of rape and incest or when the mother's life is in danger.
Federal officials say open a civil rights probe after suspension of Arkansas officers
MULBERRY, Ark. — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were...
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, sentenced to 5 days in jail for a DUI
Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to five days in jail after being convicted Tuesday of misdemeanor driving under the influence in California, the Napa County District Attorney's Office announced. Pelosi, 82, was arrested May 28 and later charged with driving under the...
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
WYFF4.com
'Not in my town. Not on my watch': Confederate memorial in North Carolina taken down while mayor livestreams
ENFIELD, N.C. — The mayor of a North Carolina town livestreamed the removal of a Confederate memorial, and now officials are investigating to see if any laws were broken. The Veterans Memorial in Enfield was taken down by a bulldozer Sunday night as Mayor Mondale Robinson streamed the event on Facebook.
2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer in 2020
A federal jury in Michigan convicted the men of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — in what the FBI called a domestic terrorism case. Prosecutors say they wanted to overthrow the government. Dustin Dwyer is a reporter for a new project at Michigan Radio that will look at...
WFAE
