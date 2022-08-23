ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Botanica hosting bee tour and honey tasting

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica is hosting “Taste This: Bee Tour & Honey Tasting” on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26.

Botanica asks, “Did you know not all honeys are sweet? Some honeys burst with caramel or butterscotch flavors, others with grassy flavors.”

From 9:30-11 a.m., enjoy what Botanica is calling a “delicious honey tasting experience.”

“Learn to appreciate the taste nuances of honey through a tasting flight of select honeys with seasonal food pairings and a floral or herbal themed tea,” says Botanica.

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

After the tasting, there will be a short tour of the Alexander Bee House.

The event is for anyone 12 years of age or older. It will take place in the Lotus Hall, 701 Amidon St. , and costs $20. The cost of the event covers admission to all of Botanica’s gardens for the day of the event.

For health and safety protocols that tour participants are to follow, visit Botanica’s website .

For questions, call Janet Lyda at 316-264-0448 ext. 109 or email her at jlyda@botanica.org .

