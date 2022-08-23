Read full article on original website
An expert has revealed how vacuuming your fridge could help save money on your energy bills – as it can cut its energy consumption by up to 25 per cent.Sharing her top tips on how to cut down on the electricity appliances use, Emily Seymour, energy editor at the consumer magazine Which?, said there are some “easy things you can do” to reduce energy consumption in your home.Speaking on 5Live, she said: “At Which? we have been spending the last couple of months really focusing on what should the government be doing and what should energy companies be doing.“Which...
(PRESS RELEASE) PORTLAND, OR — Portland Pet Food Company (PPFC), an award-winning manufacturer of human-grade dog food toppers and treats, has announced its first expansion into cat products with the release of two Homestyle Meal formulas: Boots’ Salmon N’ Pumpkin and Luke’s Chicken N’ Pumpkin. These products will be available in limited quantities online and in select stores starting in September with full distribution in the United States in October in the pet specialty and natural grocery channels.
