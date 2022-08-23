ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Structure fire reported in Jefferson City Thursday evening

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Centralia-area residents pack courtroom for hearing in enticement case

Two Centralia mothers say a Boone County man charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child is a threat to children. The mothers spoke at Tuesday’s emotional court hearing at the Boone County Courthouse for 33-year-old David Hoppock of Centralia, who’s currently jailed without bond. The Centralia...
KOMU

MoDOT explores possible bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - As part of a statewide effort to improve connectivity between modes of transportation, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for feedback for a potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City. The Columbia—Jefferson City Express Bus Study explores potential transit service between downtown Columbia, Jefferson City...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KOMU

No students injured after CPS bus involved in crash on Business Loop 70

COLUMBIA − No students were injured after a Columbia Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the crash happened close to Hickman High School, next to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70. Baumstark said the crash happened as the bus...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
COLUMBIA, MO
vandalialeader.com

Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54

Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Indian Motorcycles underwriting Rally on the Bagnell Dam Strip

The Lake Ozark portion of Bike Week at Lake of the Ozarks now has a sponsor. On Tuesday night the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycles which will be providing $ 25 thousand a year for 5 years to underwrite part of the expense of the event. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said this will cover some of the expenditures of the city related to the event, like law enforcement…
LAKE OZARK, MO
krcgtv.com

Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard

JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Aug. 25

In early August, Missouri's Pregnancy-Associated Mortalities Review Committee published a multi-year report on mortalities from 2017-2019. Findings revealed a mortality rate of 25.2 per 100,000 live births, with an even higher rate for Black women. Data from 2018 shows Missouri ultimately ranks above the national average in maternal moralities. Medicaid...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Man charged with murder of his girlfriend in Phelps County

BEULAH - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a suspicious death earlier this week in a Phelps County residence. Michael Douglas Billingsley, 37, was taken into custody after the death of his girlfriend, 40-year-old Vanessa Lee Bradfield. Around 12:44 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female and found her deceased upon arrival, according to a news release.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

