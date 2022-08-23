Read full article on original website
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KOMU
Structure fire reported in Jefferson City Thursday evening
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the...
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City opens ahead of schedule
COLE COUNTY − The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City opened early after repairs were made over the last week. The project to repair the ramp began last Wednesday and was supposed to take approximately two weeks. The Missouri Department of Transportation said repairs were needed,...
939theeagle.com
Centralia-area residents pack courtroom for hearing in enticement case
Two Centralia mothers say a Boone County man charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child is a threat to children. The mothers spoke at Tuesday’s emotional court hearing at the Boone County Courthouse for 33-year-old David Hoppock of Centralia, who’s currently jailed without bond. The Centralia...
KOMU
MoDOT explores possible bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - As part of a statewide effort to improve connectivity between modes of transportation, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for feedback for a potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City. The Columbia—Jefferson City Express Bus Study explores potential transit service between downtown Columbia, Jefferson City...
KOMU
Parson touts proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during Columbia visit
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson visited Clary-Shy Park in Columbia Thursday morning as part of his tour across Missouri to advocate for his proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during the upcoming special session on Sept. 6. The proposed tax cuts would reduce the top individual tax rate from...
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
KOMU
No students injured after CPS bus involved in crash on Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA − No students were injured after a Columbia Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the crash happened close to Hickman High School, next to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70. Baumstark said the crash happened as the bus...
KOMU
One dead, one in custody following Thursday shooting in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Howard County this Thursday. The Highway Patrol is currently handling the investigation, and KOMU has reached out to the Fayette Police Department for more details. This article will continue to be updated as...
Four hurt in north Boone County crash
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Four hurt in north Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple
Prosecutors charged a Mexico, Missouri, man Monday with five felonies for allegedly taking advantage of an elderly couple. The post Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
vandalialeader.com
Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54
Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
myozarksonline.com
Indian Motorcycles underwriting Rally on the Bagnell Dam Strip
The Lake Ozark portion of Bike Week at Lake of the Ozarks now has a sponsor. On Tuesday night the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycles which will be providing $ 25 thousand a year for 5 years to underwrite part of the expense of the event. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said this will cover some of the expenditures of the city related to the event, like law enforcement…
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
KOMU
Downtown Columbia Leadership Council to call on city to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station
COLUMBIA − The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council has voted to send a letter to city council to support the Downtown Community Improvement District's (CID) July 5 letter that called on the city to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station. The council will draft a letter and send it to...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Aug. 25
In early August, Missouri's Pregnancy-Associated Mortalities Review Committee published a multi-year report on mortalities from 2017-2019. Findings revealed a mortality rate of 25.2 per 100,000 live births, with an even higher rate for Black women. Data from 2018 shows Missouri ultimately ranks above the national average in maternal moralities. Medicaid...
KOMU
Man charged with murder of his girlfriend in Phelps County
BEULAH - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a suspicious death earlier this week in a Phelps County residence. Michael Douglas Billingsley, 37, was taken into custody after the death of his girlfriend, 40-year-old Vanessa Lee Bradfield. Around 12:44 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female and found her deceased upon arrival, according to a news release.
