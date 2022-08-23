Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury
The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
Here's why Joe Maddon may not be done managing yet
Joe Maddon is spending time in Florida completing the "three G's" of "golfing, gardening and grilling," according to the Tampa Bay Times. Maddon, the former Cubs skipper fired after 2019, was fired from his manager position from the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season. But despite the unexpected firing, he holds no hard feelings towards the organization.
Pujols closes final Wrigley chapter among all-time Cubs foes
When Albert Pujols drove that impossible-to-drive pitch into the left-field bleachers Monday night, everybody in the place was shocked. Awestruck. Gobsmacked. “If you want to know how to give up a home run to Albert Pujols, I can pretty much write a book about it,” said former Cubs All-Star Ryan Dempster.
NBC Sports
What we learned as unlucky Webb, Giants' offense fall to Tigers
Once again, the Giants failed to keep momentum going against a bad team. A few hours after a good win behind Carlos Rodón, the Giants got blown out in one big inning. Logan Webb was dominant early but got knocked out in the fifth of a 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?
Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild
The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
Cubs To Select Luke Farrell
The Cubs are adding right-hander Luke Farrell to the big league roster before tomorrow evening’s game against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). He’ll get the start for the contest. It’ll be the first MLB outing of the season for...
2023 MLB schedule released, regular season opens on March 30 with a balanced schedule
Major League Baseball will begin the 2023 regular season on March 30 and will feature a fully balanced schedule for all 30 teams.
MLB・
Liam Hendriks loses out on 20th straight save, misses franchise record
Liam Hendriks gave up an unusual home run in the ninth-inning. Sadly, it allowed the Baltimore Orioles to tie the game up. Kyle Stowers had never hit a home run in a major league game until Thursday night. After Adam Engel dropped what would have been a game-sealing out in foul territory, Stowers rocked a ball into right-center field.
NBC Sports Chicago
Adam Engel drops series-sealing catch against Orioles
A costly error allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take Thursday's game and the series away from the White Sox. After Liam Hendriks got Kyle Stowers at the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, he pitched him a fastball. Stowers cranked a high fly ball down the left field...
MLB roundup: Phillies’ Aaron Nola shuts out Reds
Aaron Nola tossed a five-hit shutout, guiding the host Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Thursday to complete
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
Former Bears OC predicts unsubstantial career for Justin Fields
Justin Fields is young, unproven and faces a long road to development. Going into his second season, he faces plenty of questions. How good is he now? Can he become the long-term solution at quarterback?. Those are questions he plans to answer as soon as this season, hoping to prove...
Broadcaster Hughes ‘speechless’ over Cubs HOF nod
Pat Hughes said he was hoping one day his name would join the illustrious group of former players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and key figures in the Cubs Hall of Fame. “You always hope for things like that,” Hughes said. “But some things are almost so lofty that you don't really dwell on it because you don't want to be disappointed. So, I did not sit around thinking about it a lot.”
Urlacher against dome for new stadium: 'They can't do that'
There's been plenty of back-and-forth from former Chicago Bears players about the organization's plans to move out of Soldier Field and build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. Most of the players are in favor of the Bears moving. Based on their experiences playing at the cold, uneven-surfaced Soldier Field,...
Sox, Orioles play rubber match for needed win
The Baltimore Orioles and visiting Chicago White Sox will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday, with both teams locked in a tight postseason race. The Orioles, who followed a 5-3 win on Tuesday with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, have won three of their past five games in their pursuit of a wild-card berth. The trail the Seattle Mariners by 2 1/2 games for the last AL playoff spot.
Orioles hold off White Sox, Dylan Cease to win 5-3
Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer off Dylan Cease in the first inning, and Felix Bautista pitched out of an eighth-inning jam to help the Baltimore Orioles hold on for a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Cease (12-6) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings,...
Yardbarker
Giolito and Sheets Boost White Sox to 5-3 Win Over Orioles
Chicago White Sox’ fans got a glimpse of the old Lucas Giolito on Wednesday night. A stellar outing from the righty and a slew of singles were enough for the South Siders to secure a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. We’ve seen the version of Giolito that has...
AdWeek
WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
