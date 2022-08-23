Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials announce 3 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week in their newest update. The total number of deaths has remained steady from Wednesday at 2,652. Officials say there were 1,357 new cases reported this week, bringing the total since the start...
WMUR.com
No new COVID-19 deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials did not report any deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 2,652 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 238 new known COVID-19 cases reported from Tuesday, bringing the total number of...
WCVB
Jamestown Canyon virus identified in batches of mosquitos in two New Hampshire towns, DHHS says
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported they have identified the first batches of mosquitos this year to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. Health officials said the first positive batch was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2. and the second positive batch was collected in...
laconiadailysun.com
Miss New Hampshire's personal walk to recovery
LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Rain helps drought conditions improve in northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The drought in New Hampshire improved slightly in northern areas, according to the latest report released Thursday, but much of the rest of the state showed little or no improvement. For the second straight week, the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about...
Injured RI man rescued while hiking in New Hampshire
A Coventry man had to be rescued after injuring his leg while hiking in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
WMUR.com
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
WCVB
Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Animal shelters, day cares in New Hampshire take extra precautions with unknown respiratory virus spreading in dogs
BEDFORD, N.H. — An unknown canine respiratory virus is spreading across New England and it's hitting shelters and doggy day cares the hardest. “This virus is not a good one. It's knocking dogs on their tuckuses," said Gail Fisher, owner of All Dogs Gym and Inn. The All Dogs...
WMUR.com
Granite State Debates Criteria
PRIMARY ELECTION – [GOVERNOR]. Candidates for [Governor] seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by August 22, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Declared Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
thetrek.co
Almost Quitting in New Hampshire
I woke up at 4:00 to dress down my tent and gear. I was to meet Celia and Meg at 5:00. Knowing that they camped 1/4 mile behind me, I thought I’d start down the trail before them— I knew they’d catch up with me. The climb up Moose Mountain began with my headlamp on. It was a gradual grade but it was still an arduous climb. Negotiating rocks and roots were still necessary, and I knew New Hampshire was going to be a lot more of this (and even more extreme). The summit of Moose Mountain was spectacular. The sun was rising, and I looked down onto the surrounding valley with clouds elevating right above the trees. It reminded me of early mornings in the South, particularly my last day in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the descent, I took a step off trail to use the bathroom. When I emerged from the bushes, Meg and Celia were coming down the mountain. We hiked with each other until we got to the road where Warren was waiting for us. It was here I got the report of what was in store for the day.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS plan for child care resources focused on long-term strength
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There is a shortage of childcare workers in New Hampshire, and the state is hoping to help. Retirements during the pandemic and not enough people entering the field are leaving many businesses short-staffed. Discovery Child Enrichment Center in Portsmouth is a big operation at full capacity....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire appoints election monitors for state primary
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's election officials are dispatching monitors in three communities for the upcoming state primary after problems were found in the vote counting in the previous elections. In a joint statement, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that they had...
WMUR.com
Video: Showers, storms possible until Friday in New Hampshire
A few more shower and storm chances through the rest of the workweek as the warmer temps and some humidity remain in place. Fair skies tonight with some valley fog forming. Lows will range from 54-64 from north to south by morning. Back to just about full sunshine Thursday. Highs...
WMUR.com
Isidro Rodriguez, founder of Food4Kids organization launched in New Hampshire, has died
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Isidro Rodriguez, the founder of the Food4Kids organization, which was launched in New Hampshire, has died. The program, which was started in 2017, raises money to help clear student lunch debts. In announcing his death on the organization’s Facebook page, Ashlie Ladeau called Rodriguez “one of...
WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through New Hampshire Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe storms are possible across the state Friday afternoon and evening. General showers or rumbles of thunder may begin in the morning far north, but the stronger storms are expected to begin as early as noon Friday on the west side of the state. >> Weather...
WMUR.com
Video: Scattered storms possible Tuesday evening, Wednesday in New Hampshire as warm temperatures continue
Any chance of storms in the evening will fade, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s overnight. Some fog is possible by morning. Wednesday looks partly sunny with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible, but coverage won't be as great as Tuesday. Highs will be back into the low to mid 80s.
WMTW
White Mountains hiker strangled to death in 1977; homicide still unsolved
It's been 45 years since a local hiker was killed, and the case remains unsolved. Authorities said Shari Lynn Roth, 22, left her North Conway, New Hampshire home alone on Sunday, Aug. 21, 1977, to go hiking on the Sawyer Brook Trail in Livermore, New Hampshire. Roth did not return...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
WMUR.com
Committee on voter confidence meets in Berlin, hears testimony from New Hampshire attorney general's office
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire’s primary election is now just three weeks away. This summer, a special committee has been touring the state trying to build public trust in the voting process. Sometimes the truth isn't an attention-grabbing headline. But that's not stopping Secretary of State David Scanlan...
Comments / 1