Public Health

WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials announce 3 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week in their newest update. The total number of deaths has remained steady from Wednesday at 2,652. Officials say there were 1,357 new cases reported this week, bringing the total since the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

No new COVID-19 deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials did not report any deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 2,652 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 238 new known COVID-19 cases reported from Tuesday, bringing the total number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
laconiadailysun.com

Miss New Hampshire's personal walk to recovery

LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
LACONIA, NH
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Rain helps drought conditions improve in northern New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The drought in New Hampshire improved slightly in northern areas, according to the latest report released Thursday, but much of the rest of the state showed little or no improvement. For the second straight week, the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
WCVB

Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
#General Health#Linus Covid
WMUR.com

Granite State Debates Criteria

PRIMARY ELECTION – [GOVERNOR]. Candidates for [Governor] seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by August 22, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Declared Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
POLITICS
thetrek.co

Almost Quitting in New Hampshire

I woke up at 4:00 to dress down my tent and gear. I was to meet Celia and Meg at 5:00. Knowing that they camped 1/4 mile behind me, I thought I’d start down the trail before them— I knew they’d catch up with me. The climb up Moose Mountain began with my headlamp on. It was a gradual grade but it was still an arduous climb. Negotiating rocks and roots were still necessary, and I knew New Hampshire was going to be a lot more of this (and even more extreme). The summit of Moose Mountain was spectacular. The sun was rising, and I looked down onto the surrounding valley with clouds elevating right above the trees. It reminded me of early mornings in the South, particularly my last day in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the descent, I took a step off trail to use the bathroom. When I emerged from the bushes, Meg and Celia were coming down the mountain. We hiked with each other until we got to the road where Warren was waiting for us. It was here I got the report of what was in store for the day.
TRAVEL
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire appoints election monitors for state primary

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's election officials are dispatching monitors in three communities for the upcoming state primary after problems were found in the vote counting in the previous elections. In a joint statement, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that they had...
WINDHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Showers, storms possible until Friday in New Hampshire

A few more shower and storm chances through the rest of the workweek as the warmer temps and some humidity remain in place. Fair skies tonight with some valley fog forming. Lows will range from 54-64 from north to south by morning. Back to just about full sunshine Thursday. Highs...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through New Hampshire Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe storms are possible across the state Friday afternoon and evening. General showers or rumbles of thunder may begin in the morning far north, but the stronger storms are expected to begin as early as noon Friday on the west side of the state. >> Weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
CONCORD, NH

