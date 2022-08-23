ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gov. Lee signs order for state employees' pay who also serve in the military

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zC0ik_0hRKwAqv00

A piece of legislation — to ensure state employees who served in the military have needed pay and benefits — went into effect Monday with a stamp from Gov. Bill Lee.

Lee signed an executive order to keep an existing policy in place for service members.

It's specifically for families while the employee is on active duty.

"I’ve signed this order each year to maintain existing policy and ensure Tennessee state employees who serve in the military have the pay and benefits needed to provide for their families while on active duty," Lee said.

The order expires a year from now.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Tennessee Black Caucus asks DOJ to investigate Casada’s office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a pair of letters finalized and delivered Friday, May 10, 2019 the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators (TBCSL) requested that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate House Speaker Glen Casada’soffice. In the first letter sent to Eric S. Dreiband, the AssistantAttorney General for...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Ex-Tennessee speaker Glen Casada, former chief of staff arrested in conspiracy probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff have been indicted in a bribery and kickback conspiracy. Casada, 63, and Cade Cothren, 35, were indicted by a federal grand jury Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law

Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
localmemphis.com

How $200K will provide housing for formerly incarcerated people in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homelessness rates among formerly incarcerated people are higher for minority groups like women, Black, and Hispanic people as well as those in higher age groups. Tennessee Department of Corrections Statewide Director of Housing, Michelle Singleton, explained how a $200,000 grant aiming to reduce the number of...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor
WTVC

NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Former White County Chief Deputy Clerk Stole More Than $12,000

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Laura Gardner, the former Chief Deputy Clerk in the White County Clerk’s office. The office’s daily operations include registering vehicles, issuing vehicle tags and titles, renewing vehicle tags, and collecting vehicle sales tax. The...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Physicians concerned over legal consequences of TN abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some medical and legal experts are concerned about how Tennessee’s abortion ban will play out in court during potential lawsuits. Physicians are speaking out now that the state’s trigger law has gone into effect. Doctors rallied today in front of the Davidson County criminal...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

TN Black Caucus calls for House Speaker to resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators called for the resignation of House Speaker Glen Casada in 2019. ”We’re of the mind that the legislature can’t begin to heal and can’t begin to move forward until we have a new speaker,” said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis.
TENNESSEE STATE
theenergymix.com

U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼

For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy