Gov. Lee signs order for state employees' pay who also serve in the military

A piece of legislation — to ensure state employees who served in the military have needed pay and benefits — went into effect Monday with a stamp from Gov. Bill Lee.

Lee signed an executive order to keep an existing policy in place for service members.

It's specifically for families while the employee is on active duty.

"I’ve signed this order each year to maintain existing policy and ensure Tennessee state employees who serve in the military have the pay and benefits needed to provide for their families while on active duty," Lee said.

The order expires a year from now.