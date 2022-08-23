ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Trying to Create an Alternative Woke Royal Family,’ Author Says

By Wendy Michaels
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

A royal biographer claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been attempting “to create an alternative woke royal family ” after they stepped down from their duties. According to Angela Levin, Meghan’s feelings of “bitterness” because she wanted to “modernize” the royal family factor into this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Z5t9_0hRKw93R00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are trying to create an alternative woke family’

Levin shared her thoughts with Daily Mail while discussing Prince Harry and Meghan’s upcoming UK visit, noting they “are very determined to show that their way is the best way.”

The author shared, “I’ve thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them.”

She continued, “When they went to America, when they went to the United Nations, and not just as somebody who’s interested and curious and one of us but with good credentials. They are people who are very determined to show that their way is the best way.”

Author believes Meghan harbors some ‘bitterness and resentment’

Levin further revealed her thoughts about how Meghan may be feeling “resentment toward the royal family” after she and Harry moved to the U.S.

“And I think Meghan, who doesn’t like losing, she likes to win, feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the royal family for not letting her modernize the royal family,” the expert said.

“I may be wrong, I hope so, but the impression is that they don’t want to be royals yet they’re hanging on to their titles very, very tightly,” she noted.

Levin contends that Meghan using her title is revealing. “When Meghan goes anywhere, she always uses her royal title,” she said. “Now, why do that if you don’t actually like the royal family and you wanted to get shot of them?”

The biographer added, “So that’s why I think there’s a big plot and a plan to show how awful the [royal family] are. And I think that in Prince Harry’s books, and in that terrible interview with Oprah Winfrey, was trying to smash the royal family and the monarchy down.”

Royal expert believes Harry and Meghan’s popularity could suffer

Royal commentator Neil Sean discussed how Prince Harry and Meghan’s popularity could take a hit because of their messaging.

“The problem for Harry and Meghan is simply this — and I’ve said this many times on the show — it’s going to be very difficult with their messaging,” he shared on his YouTube channel. “Their messaging is all woke and ‘poor me’ and victimhood.”

According to Sean, Harry and Meghan may want to shift their focus a bit to win over fans. “What people want in these very difficult times, particularly in the cost of living crisis times, is make sure that we see some glamour, be happy, smile, and make us feel a little bit better about our lives,” he said.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Analyzes Meghan Markle’s ‘Bulletproof’ Smile: ‘When It Drops, the Impact is Dramatic’

Comments / 14

Sharon Martins
2d ago

Woke means the communist socialist party of Democrats !!! They want their little boy to have a sex change to a girl and their little girl a sex change to a boy !!! That’s what woke is and they want to try to make the United States be that way we’re fighting it take these people back to the UK !!!

Reply
12
skitter
2d ago

they are no longer royal and the USA does not have royals, only rich people who seem to think they can't dictate.

Reply
22
Kate Parrish
2d ago

Huh. I thought they were trying to find ‘privacy’. Where did I get that idea? Oh yeah, from them.

Reply(1)
25
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Daily Mail

Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit

The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
U.K.
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Woke#Uk#Daily Mail#The United Nations
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Nasty to hear, but as an actress doesn't she know the show must go on?': Royal expert says Meghan should have expected to still do official visit on South Africa tour later that day after 'fire' in baby Archie's room

Meghan Markle would have known that the 'show must go on' and her engagements had to continue after a 'fire' broke out in her son Archie's room in South Africa where he was meant to be sleeping, a royal expert said today. Archie, then four months old, was not in...
TENNIS
The List

The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn

A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The List

Investigator Reveals What William And Harry Wanted To Know After Princess Diana's Death

We're approaching the sad anniversary of the death of Princess Diana; on August 31, 2022, it will be 25 years since the mother of two died after a car crash in a tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana has remained a figure of interest in the decades after her tragic death, inspiring everything from a Broadway musical about her life to a new HBO documentary. Her children — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — have spoken on occasion about the unquestionably deep impact their mother's life and death have had on them.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

166K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy