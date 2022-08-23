Read full article on original website
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
Heather Morris has claimed that Jennifer Lopez once eliminated a group of dancers from an audition because their astrological sign was Virgo.During Wednesday’s episode of the Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale podcast, the 35-year-old actor recalled an experience where she auditioned to dance for Lopez on one of her tours. She claimed that while the Hustlers star wasn’t there for a majority of the audition, she did show up towards the end of it, after “rounds and rounds” of dancers had already been cut.Morris also noted that even thought didn’t see this first hand, she said Lopez decided to...
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
The highly-anticipated live-action Pinocchio film is slated to hit Disney+ in early September. Gearing up for the beloved classic to come to live in the all-new live-action, Disney has released an extended two-minute trailer to introduce Tom Hanks titular role as the wooden boy’s father and creator, Geppetto. In the trailer, fans get a chance to see Geppetto and Pinocchio come together. Cynthia Erivo plays The Blue Fairy who grants Pinocchio’s wish, bringing him to life. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket and attempts to guide the wooden boy as he faces a life of adventure and temptations.
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
A fan wanted to know if Danny DeVito is going to be in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Hercules,” and the 77-year-old actor’s reaction was priceless. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–,” DeVito said in a segment of Wired’s “The Web’s Most Asked Questions” on Wednesday. He added, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!”
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently undertook a major role as part of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series, when he replaced Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald. Depp portrayed the villainous character during the second movie of the series in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was paired alongside actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more.
Just stop your crying ... because another Harry Styles movie is on the way. After making his big-screen debut in 2017's Dunkirk and wrapping Don't Worry Darling in February 2021, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer is hard at work on his next film, My Policeman. First announced in September 2020, the movie will feature Styles as […]
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
The Batman sequel is confirmed to still be in the works at Warner Bros., with director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson both returning. The confirmation of The Batman 2 comes as part of a feature on Matt Reeves' new multi-year, first-look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery through his 6th & Idaho production company. The decision comes from new Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who were brought in by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to replace Toby Emmerich.
As Deadline reveals, The Batman director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho production company signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. and Warner Television, ensuring the company has the right to pick anything the filmmaker comes up with in the upcoming years. The news comes as Warner Bros. Discovery completely restructures the DC Extended Universe, resulting in multiple projects being canceled.
The live-action remake of Disney's Hercules hasn't yet announced any casting for the film, all we know is that Aladdin's Guy Ritchie will be at the helm. Ever since the project was revealed to be in the works though fans of the original animated movie have asked for one thing, the return of Danny DeVito in any role. Having provided the voice for Philoctetes aka "Phil," in the original film fans have thought that perhaps he could just play the same part in the new film, and now DeVito is adding his own voice to the chorus.
After the success that came from Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller has his next blockbuster lined up with Doctor Strange’s director.
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
Photos: Kelli Giddish through the years Check out these memorable photos of "Law & Order: SVU" star Kelli Giddish through the years. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AT&T)
Just earlier this week it was reported that The Batman 2 has not yet been confirmed. However, in a recent interview with Deadline, Matt Reeves revealed that a sequel is on the way. The publication has reported that Reeves has signed a multi-year first-look film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures....
