Tallahassee, FL

Florida State, Florida A&M embrace the chance to play week zero

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23I8iT_0hRKw7Hz00

Fall camp is over, and it's officially game week for both Florida State and Florida A&M. Both have the chance to suit up week zero.

"To be a part of that week zero showcase, I'm excited about it," said Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell. "I really appreciate the work that our players have put into it and now it's time to go play it."

"You are one of the only games on so a lot of eyes will be on this game," added FAMU's Willie Simmons. "It's an exciting opportunity and it's officially football season."

For Florida State, there's been one undeniable leader for this team through-out fall camp, and that's quarterback Jordan Travis.

The Seminoles have a tradition of breaking the rock after games and big milestones.

It's a sign of respect and accomplishment for that athlete. Travis broke the rock at the conclusion of fall camp, and Norvell said his QB's growth over the past few weeks has been significant.

"The approach that Jordan brought to the field everyday, he did an unbelievable job of finishing plays, he did an unbelievable job of encouraging teammates," said Norvell Monday during his weekly press conference. "He went through fall camp with a smile on his face. You look at the work and the challenges we try to create throughout fall camp, and he just embraced that with an unbelievable attitude."

Travis and the Noles make their debut Saturday night inside Doak at 5:00.

The Rattlers have a big chance to make an impression against North Carolina. FAMU is one of best HBCU's in the country. The Tar Heels had a losing season in 2021, so there are storylines galore for this one Saturday night.

Fans from the outside looking in may call this a money game, but for FAMU, it's so much more.

"A great opportunity, nationally televised game," said Simmons. "This isn't a money game, this is a get money game. Guys like Isaiah Land, guys like Xavier Smith, Chris Faddoul, BJ Bohler, Darius Fagan, this gives them a great opportunity to show NFL scouts and personnel, that they can play with the big boys."

FAMU's match-up with UNC is set for an 8:15 kick.

