San Luis Obispo, CA

UPDATE: San Luis Obispo police locate missing teen

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 3 days ago
UPDATE: San Luis Obispo police say the missing teen has been located and is safe.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's assistance finding a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Ally Lopez was last seen on the 1200 block of Leff Monday afternoon.

Ally is 5’2, has long black hair, and was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a pink blouse & red Vans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call 805-781-7312.

ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

