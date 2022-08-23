Read full article on original website
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
WJCL
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
North Carolina 11-year-old helps rescue drowning toddler
Maxwell Belward may be 11-years-old, but he knew to step into a situation without hesitation when it came down to saving a young child’s life.
'I shot the deputy': Florida man admits he shot Nash County deputy while in court for firearms charge
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The man accused of shooting a Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop in February 2021 confessed to the crime while representing himself in federal court. Jarred Ford, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was on trial facing charges of being a felon in...
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
Boyfriend says pregnant girlfriend was shot in the head at Raleigh intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. Maya Sherrod, 25, is around 1 month pregnant, according to her boyfriend Tyshaun Debnam. He says he believes road rage triggered the shooting and says she was hit in the head.
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
41nbc.com
Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes
JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
WMAZ
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
Day care owner arrested after reports of multiple children injured, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City of Griffin police have arrested an in-home day care owner after reports of injuries to multiple children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Connie B. Pound, 61, was arrested after an investigation. She surrendered to the Spalding County Jail after negotiation...
Fire that caused Walmart roof collapse now looks intentional, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Three officers are recovering from injuries they sustained after a fire inside a Walmart in Peachtree City. Investigators now believe the evidence points to arson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire...
Cook Out set to open in Chapel Hill near UNC
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A popular North Carolina-based restaurant will soon be making its first appearance in Chapel Hill. On Thursday, construction crews were working to transform a former Burger King on South Elliott Road into a Cook Out. The building was being inspected on Thursday and a representative was on site to help anyone interested in applying for a job there.
Neighbors on edge after shooting outside Dunn home
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 205 North Washington Ave., across from the Dunn Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive...
No one injured in Cross Creek Mall parking lot shooting
Fayetteville, N.C. — No one was injured in a Thursday night shooting in the parking lot of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall. Several cars were hit by shots fired, police said, and the building was impacted by a few rounds. Several shell casings were found in the mall's parking lot.
School bus carrying high school softball team crashes in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bush crash was reported on Tuesday night, involving the Northside High School softball team as they returned from a game. The accident happened on I-75 In Dooley County near Pinehurst. Georgia State Patrol said that troopers responded to the crash, and that 10...
Family of Warner Robins man killed in Atlanta officer-involved shooting seeks answers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 100 days ago, Rogers Kyaruzi was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. His family in Warner Robins says they still haven’t gotten any new information on his case. The family of Rogers Kyaruzi says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told them...
Track out camp fair, plus a chance to win a free week
Raleigh, N.C. — Year-round schools have now been in session for more than a month with two track outs already. Many parents are still looking for fun and educational options for their children when it’s time to track out again. This Saturday, Aug. 27, Over The Moon Play...
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
allongeorgia.com
North Carolina Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in Statesboro
A 32-year-old man wanted for an August 19 murder in Orange County, North Carolina was arrested in Statesboro today. From Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina 08/22/2022:. Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham, in Statesboro, Georgia this afternoon in connection with the August 19th murder of...
wgxa.tv
Man wanted in Monroe County after running from deputies following chase, crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County investigators are looking for a suspect they say escaped deputies after a chase. According to the sheriff's office, Donterious Frye was involved in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday that ended in a crash. Just after the accident, Frye ran off. The sheriff's office is...
