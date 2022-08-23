ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

WJCL

3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WRAL News

Cook Out set to open in Chapel Hill near UNC

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A popular North Carolina-based restaurant will soon be making its first appearance in Chapel Hill. On Thursday, construction crews were working to transform a former Burger King on South Elliott Road into a Cook Out. The building was being inspected on Thursday and a representative was on site to help anyone interested in applying for a job there.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Neighbors on edge after shooting outside Dunn home

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 205 North Washington Ave., across from the Dunn Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive...
DUNN, NC
WRAL News

Track out camp fair, plus a chance to win a free week

Raleigh, N.C. — Year-round schools have now been in session for more than a month with two track outs already. Many parents are still looking for fun and educational options for their children when it’s time to track out again. This Saturday, Aug. 27, Over The Moon Play...
RALEIGH, NC
13WMAZ

Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old

MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
MACON, GA
allongeorgia.com

North Carolina Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in Statesboro

A 32-year-old man wanted for an August 19 murder in Orange County, North Carolina was arrested in Statesboro today. From Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina 08/22/2022:. Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham, in Statesboro, Georgia this afternoon in connection with the August 19th murder of...
STATESBORO, GA
