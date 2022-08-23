Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Trevor's Take: A look at the Harlan/Lewis Central 'Night of Champions'
(Council Bluffs) -- You may or may not have heard, but there's a pretty big football game in Council Bluffs tonight. I've had Harlan/Lewis Central penciled on my calendar since the clock hit triple zeroes in Harlan's state championship game last year. Two KMAland state champions is rare in itself....
kmaland.com
Football: Harlan at Lewis Central
A pair of defending state champions are ready to do battle in one of the state's most-anticipated games of the year. Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini have the call. You can watch it here.
kmaland.com
Smith, Keller leading No. 4 Glenwood into 2022
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys cross country team comes into 2022 highly-ranked, experienced and ready to defend their Hawkeye Ten Conference crown. "The guys trained hard this summer," Coach Todd Peverill said. "They came in conditionally close to where they were at the end of the season last year. They're going to start off fast this year, so we're excited about that."
kmaland.com
Stanton volleyball ready to contend in talented Corner Conference
(Stanton) -- The Stanton volleyball program returns plenty of experience and is ready to compete in the ultra-talented Corner Conference. The Viqueens got their first taste of live action Tuesday night when they swept Clarinda and Lenox. "We're excited to get back on the court," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "It...
kmaland.com
3A champ Harlan focusing on the present heading into monster clash with 4A champ LC
(Harlan) -- Eyes across the state will be fixated on Council Bluffs Thursday when a pair of defending state football champions go head-to-head in an epic showdown on the KMA Video Stream. For Harlan, Thursday's contest is their first as a defending state champion since 2010. But as Coach Todd...
kmaland.com
Speedy Red Oak to host Riverside in 2022 opener
(Red Oak) -- Michael Nordeen is into his second year as the Red Oak head football coach, and he’s excited to see how a full offseason with his team will pay off. “Being able to have a full offseason with the kids is huge,” Coach Nordeen told KMA Sports. “I was able to be in the weight room every morning and after school and being able to be there to watch them compete in other sports. It’s about building the culture. I said it was going to be 24 hours for the next 24 months, so we’re right in the middle of that 24 month period. It showed the improvement we made in the offseason.”
kmaland.com
Senior-heavy East Mills readies for early season test with Woodbine
(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team is looking to lean on its senior leadership as they push towards back-to-back playoff appearances. The Wolverines notched a 4-5 finish last year, which included an opening-round playoff loss to eventual state champion CAM. East Mills returns seven seniors on this year's squad.
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, August 23rd
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird XC Invitational while golf, softball and volleyball also litters the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule. View the full slate below. KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Beatrice Invitational (Nebraska City) (G) Plattsmouth at Auburn (G) KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE. AT Shenandoah Follow @TrevMaeder96.
kmaland.com
Clarinda primed for big season with returning talent, offensive firepower
(Clarinda) -- Offensive starpower will be abundant for the Clarinda Cardinals as they head into the new football season. Clarinda returns a host of assets to a squad that found its groove during the latter half of last season. The Cardinals opened 2021 with three straight losses before winning four of their last five regular season games and earning themselves a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
kmaland.com
Clarinda XC aiming high in 2022
(Clarinda) -- After a memorable 2021 season, the Clarinda cross country programs aren't shying away from their aspirations of another special season. "There's a lot of excitement," Coach Jane Mayer said. "The kids cannot wait to compete. They're looking forward to getting the bugs out and competing." Last year, the...
kmaland.com
IWCC's Strohmeier joins UFR ahead of season opener
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western football kicks off its 2022 season in Council Bluffs on Saturday. The Reivers come into the new year after a national runner-up honor in 2021. "Every single year, there's a lot of question marks," Coach Scott Strohmeier said. "But we definitely have some playmakers. We just got to see how they do in live situations."
kmaland.com
Kansas commit Herold leading optimistic Shenandoah into season opener
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team enters 2022 in search of their first playoff berth since 2015. To get there, the Mustangs hope to lean on a new quarterback, a more balanced offense and a Division I recruit. "We're ready to go," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "The kids had a...
kmaland.com
Creston's Downing named to Senior Bowl Watch List
(KMAland) – Numerous regional college football players were named to the Senior Bowl Watch List. Creston alum and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is one of them. The Senior Bowl takes place annually in Mobile, Alabama. View the full list here and list of regional college athletes...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Ankeny has lost a true champion of girls’ athletics’: Dickey passes away at 63
Toni Dickey was much more than a coach to the golfers who played for her. Dickey, the longtime coach of the Ankeny girls’ golf team, died on Monday at the age of 63. “Coach Dickey was exactly the coach I needed in high school,” said Abbi (Sunner) Rickelman, a former standout for the Hawkettes. “She knew what we all needed. That was to not just be competitive but more importantly to learn to be a team, laugh a lot, make memories galore, and genuinely enjoy the game and each other!”
kmaland.com
Griswold set to open year two of Wallace era at Exira/EHK
(Griswold) -- Griswold opens year two of the Chase Wallace era on Friday night when they travel to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. “Practice has been very energetic,” Coach Wallace said. “We’re having a very good turnout, and the guys seem enthused. I think getting that losing streak off our back to end the season (last year) is really big for the guys. They got a feel for how good it feels to get that win, and we’re using that as motivation this year to push for more of that feeling.”
kmaland.com
Missouri Valley Conference releases preseason cross country polls
(KMAland) -- The Missouri Valley Conference has released preseason polls for men’s and women’s cross country. Drake is picked second in the men’s poll and fourth in the women’s poll while Northern Iowa is eighth and sixth, respectively. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked...
kmaland.com
Clarinda funeral home ownership changes hands
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name. The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
kmaland.com
Stanley Archer, 79, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: May be directed to The Carson King Foundation, 8130 S. 104th Ave. W., Prairie City, IA 50228. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Private burial at a later date.
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Lots of Positive Results from Greene County Residents at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair has come to a close and a number of Greene County residents were represented. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway tells Raccoon Valley Radio there were 44 purple ribbons for livestock, horse and dog, along with ten blue ribbons and 12 red ribbons for static exhibits. She talks about the sheer amount of entries at the state fair the 4-H’ers had in her first year as the 4-H and Youth Coordinator.
