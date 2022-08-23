Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Related
North Carolina 11-year-old helps rescue drowning toddler
Maxwell Belward may be 11-years-old, but he knew to step into a situation without hesitation when it came down to saving a young child’s life.
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: North Carolina baby born with no eyes
On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for about 30 hours.
Boyfriend says pregnant girlfriend was shot in the head at Raleigh intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. Maya Sherrod, 25, is around 1 month pregnant, according to her boyfriend Tyshaun Debnam. He says he believes road rage triggered the shooting and says she was hit in the head.
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
New area code coming to some North Carolina residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
Want to stay in Aunt Bee’s real life NC home? It could become a bed & breakfast
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
Damage to bridge over I-95 in Nash County blocks traffic
Whitakers, N.C. — One northbound lane on Interstate 95 was closed Wednesday after a bridge above the road was damaged. Sky 5 flew over the bridge at 9:45 a.m. near Exit 145 for N.C. Highway 4 in the Dortches area. The right lane was blocked and traffic was moving...
North Carolina man who needed quarters ends up with quarter-million lottery prize
A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars.
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina Man 'In Disbelief' After $250,000 Lottery Win
The lucky winner recalled just "seeing zeros" as the ticket revealed his prize.
3rd brother of men accused of killing NC deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
1 shot, injured in North Carolina hotel parking lot off
A CBS 17 crew on the scene at 8:45 a.m. is working to get more details on the shooting.
cbs17
Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
South Carolina veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
WRAL
Police: Shooting reported outside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — A shooting was reported outside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville on Thursday night. Police said no injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened outside the mall in the parking lot. Several cars were hit by shots fired, police said, and the building was impacted by...
wnctimes.com
North Carolina Mother Dies After Son Sets Her On Fire
After receiving a 911 call that someone at the house had been set on fire. Upon arrival, Joanna Parker, 72, was found in flames on the porch of the home. Officers were able to put out the fire. Investigators said James Parker, 48, was upset with his mother, so he...
Dad checking NC lottery ticket ‘kept seeing zeros.’ Now he dreams big for his family
The 22-year-old’s need to do laundry led to his jackpot win.
Comments / 0