HVCC reinstates COVID vaccination mandate for fall semester

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

TROY — Hudson Valley Community College changed course Monday, and said students attending in-person for the fall semester will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

HVCC on July 13 decided to strongly recommend — but not mandate — student vaccination. It cited multiple factors for that decision:

Concerns expressed by students and their parents;

The fact that college faculty and staff, campus visitors and high school students attending class on-site do not need to vaccinate;

The lack of dormitories on campus;

The fact that most government entities, businesses and nonprofits don’t mandate vaccination.

The desire not to create a potential barrier to higher education with the vaccine mandate.

But the college has decided instead to follow the vaccination policy of the State University of New York system, of which it is part: Every fall semester student who hasn’t already submitted proof of vaccination must do so, or apply for an exemption, said HVCC President Roger Ramsammy.

“We will also continue to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 as the semester begins and respond in the best interest of our community,” Ramsammy said in a news release Monday.

No explanation was given for the change in course.

HVCC said more than 85% of students planning to attend the fall semester, which starts Aug. 29, have submitted proof of COVID vaccination.

