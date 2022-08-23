Read full article on original website
Freedom Jaeger
2d ago
Ghost is a a romantic term used by media to grab the reader and attack the second Amendment! How do you think inventions are created ? Another democrat line for the elections! How about enforcement of the laws already enacted? No light sentences ,and no catch and release ! We need new leadership! Vote out every democrat socialist! We are Americans! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply(7)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success.
redlakenationnews.com
Man accused of molesting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis
A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint. Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis,...
Minnesota Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
KNOX News Radio
Police: Teen brought own ammo in fatal shooting at MN store
Authorities believe a 19-year-old man who shot and killed himself in an Eden Prairie (MN) Scheels store brought his own ammunition to the store and loaded it in a semi-automatic handgun he asked to see. Eden Prairie Police say, according to a preliminary investigation, when an employee brought the unloaded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
velillum.com
Floyd when police approached him for allegedly using a fake $20 bill at Cup Foods in Minneapolis
A key witness who was with George Floyd on the day he died has informed the court that he will invoke the Fifth Amendment if asked to testify in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. The Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office filed a notice Wednesday on behalf of Morries Lester Hall,...
redlakenationnews.com
Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention
Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
ktoe.com
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
2 men charged in robbery in St. Paul that ended in stolen Kia car chase
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two 20-year-old men have been charged after police say they were involved in a robbery at a St. Paul construction site before leading police on a chase in a stolen Kia. Tony Kelly Jr. and Marcellus Johnson are both charged with robbery in the...
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
Harrington says the threat profile at the fair is 'low and getting lower'
In recent months crime has played a serious factor in keeping Minnesotans out of downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Now some are staying home from the Minnesota State Fair over the same concerns.
mprnews.org
Hennepin jury convicts Jerry Westrom in cold case killing
A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom guilty Thursday in the 1993 murder of Jeanne Ann Childs. The jury deliberated for approximately two hours following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense attorneys. Investigators reopened the cold case and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent old DNA samples to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprescotttimes.com
AZDPS REMARKABLE STOP SEIZED 162 POUNDS
TROOPERS SEIZE 162 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP NEAR CORDES JUNCTION. On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2012 Audi SUV on northbound Interstate 17, at milepost 264, north of Cordes Junction. During the...
Child discovered Sunday night at MSP Airport identified, mother found safe
The Minnesota BCA early Wednesday announced that they had located the mother whose 10-month old baby was found Sunday night with a “person in crisis” at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.Westrom, 56, was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Officially Names Mark Bruley New Police Chief
The city of Brooklyn Park has officially hired a new police chief. The city council approved Mark Bruley as chief at its Monday meeting. Bruley has been with the Brooklyn Park Police Department since 1995. “Twenty-seven years ago, I just wanted to be the best police officer I could be...
Minneapolis Police Department moves forward with plan to use drones
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Police Department is moving forward with plans to use drones to improve public safety. State law gives law enforcement agencies specific rules to follow when using drones. One of them requires a public hearing, which took place Wednesday at City Hall.MPD estimates the drones will cost taxpayers about $30,000-$40,000. That's expensive, but not as much as helicopters – which costs thousands of dollars per hour to operate. So affordability is a factor but it's also maneuverability. WEB EXTRA: Minneapolis Police discuss drone programDrones can fly up to 400 feet, go in between buildings, streets and alleys, and...
ktoe.com
Investigators Reveal Details About Suicide At Eden Prairie Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Investigators believe the man who shot himself to death at the Eden Prairie Center Scheels store brought his own ammunition. The 19-year-old allegedly asked to view a semi-automatic handgun and then loaded it while running across the store. He died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say it was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the general public. The investigation is ongoing.
Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
2 shot at North Mississippi Regional Park
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people, one of them a juvenile, were shot in a north Minneapolis park Sunday night, police said.According to Park Police, officers responded to North Mississippi Regional Park around 11:40 p.m. They found a boy and an 18-year-old man who had been shot.Both people were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
Comments / 12