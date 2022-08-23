Read full article on original website
Joplin softball prepares for first season under head coach Brenden Schneider
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin is two days away from their season opener and after Tuesday’s jamboree, the Eagles are excited to show what they’re made of. “At the jamboree, it was really nice to hear them talking to each other about what bunt coverage we’re in and where we’re going with the ball,” says the Eagles new head coach Brenden Schneider. “I was really impressed by that. The left side of our infield. It’s almost telepathic the way they communicate.”
Carthage prepares to host Republic in season opener
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers kick off the football season Friday night, hosting the Republic Tigers. Carthage is looking forward to playing in their home stadium to open their schedule – a place in which they haven’t lost a game since 2019. “It’s fantastic, not having...
Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
