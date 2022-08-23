ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noorvik, AK

Overdue boaters found dead in Kobuk River

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An overdue skiff with two men on board was found overturned on the Kobuk River Friday. The 16’ Lund Skiff had departed Kotzebue on August 18 at 8 pm and was due in Noorvik by 10:00 pm, but the boat never arrived. Alaska State Troopers...
Alaska's far north fisheries make a comeback

Alaska’s far northwest fishing region made a comeback in salmon and crab fisheries this year. As of Aug. 18, the preliminary numbers for the Kotzebue area had hit 354,000 chums, and if the two shoreside processors continued operating until the end of the month, the area could see a near-record harvest.
