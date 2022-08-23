Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Overdue boaters found dead in Kobuk River
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An overdue skiff with two men on board was found overturned on the Kobuk River Friday. The 16’ Lund Skiff had departed Kotzebue on August 18 at 8 pm and was due in Noorvik by 10:00 pm, but the boat never arrived. Alaska State Troopers...
nationalfisherman.com
Alaska's far north fisheries make a comeback
Alaska’s far northwest fishing region made a comeback in salmon and crab fisheries this year. As of Aug. 18, the preliminary numbers for the Kotzebue area had hit 354,000 chums, and if the two shoreside processors continued operating until the end of the month, the area could see a near-record harvest.
Former Rep. Dean Westlake of Kotzebue dead, and police say it was homicide by his adult son
Dean Westlake, a legislator from Kotzebue who resigned under scandalous circumstances in 2017, has been killed. Police found him in a pool of blood, with signs he had been pummeled at a home in the 7500 block of Rovenna Street in Anchorage. The suspect has been identified as his son,...
