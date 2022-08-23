Read full article on original website
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously
After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC Self-Improvement Club strives to create Bearcats with better habits
In his first year on campus, Dean Haynes, a music education major at the University of Cincinnati (UC), made the decision to start journaling, meditating and going to bed before 11 p.m. Beginning college in the fall of 2020, the first semester fully affected by the pandemic, Haynes found adjusting to life in Clifton to be difficult, citing the lack of social interaction. In order to combat this isolation, Haynes began focusing on improving his daily habits to protect his mental health.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati rental assistance program pauses new applications due to funding
CINCINNATI — A program offering rental assistance to residents in Hamilton County has put a pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency (CAA) said the program is pausing due to a lack of available funding. The program has been in effect since Feb. 2021 and has provided...
UC students face unfinished, uncleaned apartments at The Deacon
UC students trying to move in for fall semester faced multiple debacles at The Deacon in the form of holes in walls, uncleaned rooms and unfinished spaces.
wyso.org
What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio
Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
WKRC
Rental relief program stops taking new applications as funding dwindles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dwindling funding has forced a popular rental assistance program to hit pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency launched its rental assistance program in February 2021 to cut down on evictions in Hamilton County. The program, which pays rent and utilities, started with $42 million...
University of Cincinnati News Record
A&S Senators’ year-long effort to rename McMicken Hall finally comes to fruition
Last August, Leena Baig, a fourth-year neuroscience student and senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, was struck by a display that detailed the history of Charles McMicken, located outside of what was then called McMicken Hall. Baig felt the display didn't accurately depict McMicken, a slave owner, or specify that the land he donated to the university he used to form a place of learning for "white boys and girls."
linknky.com
Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ
Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
moversmakers.org
Another week, another merger
Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
Mount Vernon News
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
wvxu.org
Millions still available for mortgage help as Hamilton County pushes out stimulus programs
More than $4 million is still available for mortgage, utility and property tax assistance in Hamilton County. The board of commissioners launched a $5 million program for that purpose last October, using federal stimulus funds. Assistant County Administrator Holly Christmann says it’s not getting out the door as quickly as...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed
A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Changes are coming
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
WKRC
Vet tech, assistant shortage means long wait for care, offices overloaded with clients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pet owners could be burning a hole in their pocket and waiting hours upon hours when it comes to their pet's health. This all stems from a shortage of veterinarian technicians and assistants in clinics. Experts in the field said there’s a variety of factors that could be contributing to this shortage. Regardless, they say the consequences are trickling down to pet care.
spectrumnews1.com
Death of two cyclists leads to demands for changes to improve bike safety in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cyclists and elected leaders are calling for additional changes, both in terms of infrastructure and driver behavior, after two Cincinnati-area cyclists died this weekend after being struck by drivers. What You Need To Know. Gloria San Miguel and Jeff Robbins both died Saturday after being hit by...
Not Many Fans of Loveland’s Proposed Plan to Deal With Its Homeless Problem
If the City of Loveland was looking for an easy way to light up its citizens, they certainly found it with their latest plan for dealing with its homeless. Like many cities, Loveland has had problems with people who live on the streets. Recently, they began to clear out encampments along the southern portion Highway 287 along the Big Thompson river. Now, they've announced a new plan to shelter the homeless.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Campus crime log | Aug. 14-20
The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents during the University of Cincinnati (UC) Welcome Week, from Aug. 14– 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log. Sunday, Aug. 14. Trespassing in the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD....
