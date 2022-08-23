ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously

After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC Self-Improvement Club strives to create Bearcats with better habits

In his first year on campus, Dean Haynes, a music education major at the University of Cincinnati (UC), made the decision to start journaling, meditating and going to bed before 11 p.m. Beginning college in the fall of 2020, the first semester fully affected by the pandemic, Haynes found adjusting to life in Clifton to be difficult, citing the lack of social interaction. In order to combat this isolation, Haynes began focusing on improving his daily habits to protect his mental health.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
wyso.org

What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio

Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
OHIO STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

A&S Senators’ year-long effort to rename McMicken Hall finally comes to fruition

Last August, Leena Baig, a fourth-year neuroscience student and senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, was struck by a display that detailed the history of Charles McMicken, located outside of what was then called McMicken Hall. Baig felt the display didn't accurately depict McMicken, a slave owner, or specify that the land he donated to the university he used to form a place of learning for "white boys and girls."
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Miner
linknky.com

Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ

Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
FLORENCE, KY
moversmakers.org

Another week, another merger

Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Mount Vernon News

Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Campus Housing#The Incentive#College#Uc
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed

A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Changes are coming

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Vet tech, assistant shortage means long wait for care, offices overloaded with clients

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pet owners could be burning a hole in their pocket and waiting hours upon hours when it comes to their pet's health. This all stems from a shortage of veterinarian technicians and assistants in clinics. Experts in the field said there’s a variety of factors that could be contributing to this shortage. Regardless, they say the consequences are trickling down to pet care.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
94.3 The X

Not Many Fans of Loveland’s Proposed Plan to Deal With Its Homeless Problem

If the City of Loveland was looking for an easy way to light up its citizens, they certainly found it with their latest plan for dealing with its homeless. Like many cities, Loveland has had problems with people who live on the streets. Recently, they began to clear out encampments along the southern portion Highway 287 along the Big Thompson river. Now, they've announced a new plan to shelter the homeless.
LOVELAND, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Campus crime log | Aug. 14-20

The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported and responded to 17 incidents during the University of Cincinnati (UC) Welcome Week, from Aug. 14– 20, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log. Sunday, Aug. 14. Trespassing in the Calhoun St. Garage was reported to UCPD....
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$1079/mo 3-BED 1-BATH SECURITY DEPOSITS $1079 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION. STEP 4, wait for us to process your RENTAL APPLICATION, verifying that...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy