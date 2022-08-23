ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Major changes announced for 2 Philadelphia charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late.  More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia justifies 10-day mask rule as school year nears

Philadelphia public school students and staffers will have to mask up for the first 10 days of the school year as a “precaution” aimed at avoiding widespread COVID outbreaks, said Kendra McDow, the district’s medical officer.In a detailed justification of the district’s mask and other virus policies, McDow said the district decided on its course of action policy because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking for 10 days...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#K12#Fox
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District, Center for Black Educator Development aim to increase number of Black male teachers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students are getting ready to go back to school in Philadelphia next week. One thing many students won't see is a Black male teacher in their classroom.The percentage of Black male teachers within the Philadelphia school district remains in the single digits, a dismal trend Sharif El-Mekki from the Center for Black Educator Development hopes to change. "We piloted a program in 2018 but I was still a sitting principal," El-Mekki said. "Then, in 2019, we formally launched."The former Philadelphia School District teacher and principal launched the Center for Black Educator Development that creates a national Black teacher...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

What it’s like to be a trans kid going back to school in Philly

Owen is prepping for the start of his junior year, stocking up on fresh supplies, and setting a goal to get better grades to prepare for college apps. In advance of classes resuming next week, he’s also started journaling again — a practice he’s picked up to help manage the complex feelings that come with being trans in a public school.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District discusses new safety plan for 2022-23 school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer vacation is nearing its end for Philadelphia students. The return to classrooms comes as an uptick in gun violence and other safety concerns have parents worried ahead of the first day next Monday. Kevin Bethel, the chief of school safety for the School District of Philadelphia, says 14 guns were recovered from incidents in or around schools last year.Bethel says that's a significant increase, but the school district hopes new plans will stop it from becoming a trend this school year.While kids are soaking up the last few days of summer break, concerns over their safety in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
drexel.edu

Drexel, Mantua Civic Association, Morton McMichael School and School District of Philadelphia to Open New Playground

Students at the Morton McMichael School will have a new playground when they return this fall thanks to a collaboration between the school, Mantua Civic Association and Drexel University. The school will officially open its new 12,000-square foot recreation space — the culmination of more than a decade of planning, fundraising and execution — in a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WHYY

Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet

Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

I’m tired of watching students with disabilities pushed from school

Lately, amid reported teacher shortages, I see TikToks, blog posts, and forum discussions detailing the reality of teacher burnout and the impossibility of being an educator, social worker, nurse, and librarian all in one. Anyone who has worked in education knows too well this sad truth. There are real problems with how we treat teachers within our schools. But this past year, I’ve seen another issue arise here in West Philadelphia. I’ve...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
momblogsociety.com

5 Philly Areas Colleges for Your Teen to Consider

Philadelphia has many colleges and universities for your teen to choose from. So, how do you know which ones to consider based on what your teen wants to do? Fret not because we have some darling universities that will make the decision much more straightforward than you think. Learning about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy