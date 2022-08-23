Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Derek Chauvin and his beauty queen ex-wife's Florida vacation home sold for $475,000
Disgraced ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin's Florida vacation home that he shared with his beauty queen ex-wife sold in July for $475,000, according to property records. Chauvin, 46, was sentenced earlier this month to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida man wielding machete dead after breaking into home, telling sleeping resident 'I love you'
A Florida man was killed after he allegedly broke into a house and got into bed with the homeowner, all while carrying a machete. The incident happened in Fruitville, Florida, on Thursday morning when police said that the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment connected to his home, told 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, according to FOX 13.
'Ask your kids': Kari Lake says Trump and DeSantis have 'BDE'
It’s getting raunchy out on the campaign trail.
Mom Arrested After Kids Duct-Taped to a Chair for Stealing Snacks: Police
Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, were arrested after they allegedly taped children to the chair and wall.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Defense urges Florida jury to spare life of Parkland school shooter
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A defense attorney on Monday implored a Florida jury to spare the life of Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in a 2018 high school mass shooting in the city of Parkland, citing brain damage linked to fetal drug and alcohol exposure as reason not to impose the death penalty.
Private investigator reveals five major signs that you’re dating a cheater
A team of private investigators have sparked a conversation about dating, after revealing some key ways to tell if your partner is cheating on you.In the bio of their TikTok, @downunderinvestigations describes themselves as “Licensed and Experienced Private Investigators” based in Australia. On the app, they frequently post videos about the kind of work they do as a private detectives and some of things they’ve learned on the job.In a recent clip, one of the investigators posted a video of the road in front of him, while driving, and listed the “top five signs that you’ve got a cheater...
Ron DeSantis Releases 'Top Gun'-Inspired Campaign Ad Attacking Media
The Florida governor was filmed in a jet with a "Top Gov" sticker on his helmet.
Rising: August 24, 2022
DeSantis challenger REVEALED in Florida Democrat Charlie Crist, Nadler takes down Maloney in NY-12 NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert breaks down the biggest takeaways from yesterday’s primary elections. Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis will face U.S. Rep. Charlie...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0