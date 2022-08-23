Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Work at Utah’s Forbes-named best in state employer
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — After losing people to the “Great Resignation,” Nebo School District is recruiting. Forbes named Nebo School District America’s best in state employer back in 2019, out of 80,000 employers. Spokesperson Lana Hiskey says she isn’t surprised. “One of the things we...
ksl.com
Utah teacher who said she built classroom for 'nonwhite students' placed on paid leave
MILLCREEK — A newly hired fourth grade teacher at a Utah elementary school is on paid leave after administrators learned of a video posted on her social media account that states she built her classroom for "nonwhite students." According to the video, the William Penn Elementary School teacher said:...
How secretive meetings led to firing of an entire school board tied to polygamy
Transparency issues related to public meetings prompted Utah to remove the entire board at Vanguard Academy, a school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group.
Public school with ties to polygamous sect addresses the elephant in the room
A public charter school is arguing that it is being punished and discriminated against because of polygamy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Carter and Estep
Derrick Sean Carter and Jayda Fay Estep are more than excited to announce their marriage, which took place on August 12, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. The groom is the son of Hodgie and Heather Carter of Rock Springs, WY. The bride is the granddaughter of Wanda Pechacek of Rock Springs,...
gastronomicslc.com
Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues
Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
bloomberglaw.com
Holland & Hart Poaches Six Salt Lake City Lawyers (Correct)
Regional, local firms feel heat from big new entrants in ‘Silicon Slopes’. Holland & Hart’s new hires to bolster work for high net worth clients. Holland & Hart expanded its private client and tax practices, adding a six-lawyer team in Salt Lake City, Utah, from local firm Kirton McConkie.
Italian culinary festival coming to Salt Lake City this September
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Festa Italiana returns to Salt Lake City for its seventh year this September. Festa Italiana SLC, hosted by the Italian-American Civic League, is a celebration of the culture, entertainment and culinary diversity of Italy. Guests can enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Downtown Salt Lake City while exploring what Utah’s thriving […]
Administrators expelled from Utah school run by polygamous Kingston group
A public charter school run by the polygamous Kingston group is now on probation. Vanguard Academy in West Valley City had been on "warning status” since June 2021.
Car hits Weber School District bus with students on board
About 20 students were on board a Weber School District bus when it was hit by a car in South Ogden early Tuesday.
yieldpro.com
Institutional Property Advisors completes Salt Lake City 55-plus senior housing community sale
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of The Ivy at Draper, a 277-unit, 55-plus active senior housing community in Draper, Utah. “Draper City’s prestigious location at the Point of the Mountain, in the south end of Salt Lake Valley and north end of...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
KSLTV
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute
MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Salt Lake City
Utah is a popular tourist destination with five national parks in the state. Outdoor sports are another big reason people vacation here, but even repeat visitors may not know Utah’s capital city is a hub for great Asain food. On my visit, I focused on finding the best Korean...
multihousingnews.com
Keller Investments Acquires Salt Lake City Community
Institutional Property Advisors coordinated financing for the purchase. Keller Investments has purchased a multifamily property in the Salt Lake City suburb of Midvale, Utah. Dubbed North Union, the 223-unit asset was acquired from Rockworth Cos. Anita Prayani-Rice with Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) arranged the three-year nonrecourse loan provided by a...
