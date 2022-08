The Utah Valley University women’s soccer team pitched a 2-0 shutout against the Colorado College Tigers on Monday, Aug. 22, at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. With Heather Stainbrook, Faith Webber, and Nicole Ray leading the way, strong defensive play and two second-half goals propelled the Wolverines past the Tigers to victory.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO