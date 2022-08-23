Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
New drought monitor released this morning. The Brazos Valley still under drought conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DROUGHT MONITOR RELEASE UPDATE: The new drought monitor was released this morning by the Office of the Texas State Climatologist. The Brazos Valley is still under mostly “severe drought” (Level 2 of 4) conditions. Even though we saw widespread rain, this monitor illustrates the severity of the drought the State of Texas is currently experiencing. Portions of Austin, Washington, and Brazos counties are still classified under “exceptional drought” (Level 4 of 4).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Torrential Rain Washes Exceptional Drought Out of North Texas; Compare Before/After
The deluge earlier this week is proving very beneficial in reducing the severity of the ongoing drought in North Texas, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. This week's report showed most of North Texas is now in the Moderate or Severe drought stage, which is an...
Hurricane Harvey: Experts remember one of Texas’ worst storms 5 years later
Despite the Category 4 status, it was the rain and not the winds that caused the most problems.
spacecityweather.com
Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday
Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
Rounds of heavy rain with warm, humid weather in between
Up to 4″ of rain fell in parts of Montgomery County early this morning and, after a lull in activity, we will most likely see storms redevelop this afternoon. Watch for some downpours that could drop a quick 2-3″ of rain. A high probability for rain will remain in place through the end of the week. Rainy weather has certainly put a dent in our drought, but also comes with the daily threat for isolated heavy rain.
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station review flood drainage plans after flooding in DFW
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas-Fort Worth’s deadly storms on Monday, the cities of Bryan and College Station are staying prepared if a situation like that happens in the area. Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar is confident crews are doing everything possible to keep residents safe. “Our guys are...
KBTX.com
As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next. Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: ‘Get ready’ for lifetime droughts, warn experts
Around 40 people attended a town hall meeting hosted by the Central Texas Water Coalition on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Hill Country Hall in Buchanan Dam over concerns about the Lower Colorado River Authority’s water management plan. The plan, which was adopted in 2020 and up for review in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
A dozen more inches of rain needed to end Central Texas drought
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Despite significant rain Monday across Central Texas, Bell County Commissioners voted to extend its burn ban as officials say another at least 12 inches of rain are needed to end the drought. “Its good to have the rain for sure, it gives us a little...
KBTX.com
A handful of Brazos Valley counties lift Burn Bans following recent rains
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredibly dry start to summer led to rapidly expanding and worsening drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, which then prompted Burn Ban restrictions area-wide. Now that a pattern change has led to more recent rains which will help to start chipping away at the drought, a few area counties have decided to lift their Burn Bans.
KBTX.com
Despite rain, Brazos County burn ban still in place
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The few bouts of rain Brazos County experienced were not enough to bring the county out of a burn ban. The Brazos County Commissioners Court met Tuesday morning and voted to extend the disaster declaration that’s related to the ongoing drought. Jason Ware, Brazos County...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight
Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
No rise in lake water levels despite rain
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
KBTX.com
Construction crews work to finish $36 million dollar Aggie Park renovation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies are just one week away from opening their newly renovated park. Project organizers tell KBTX the update has been about seven years in the making. “It’s going to be a place where students feel at home and comfortable for recreation and inspiration.” said Vice...
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Continue Burn Ban And Extends Drought Emergency Declaration
Not enough rain has fallen for Brazos County commissioners to consider lifting a burn ban outside of city limits. Deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware told commissioners Tuesday that keeping the burn ban was the recommendation of the county’s volunteer fire department chiefs. And commissioners without discussion unanimously extended...
As some wells in Central Texas dry up, lawmakers weigh solutions to water infrastructure
The Texas House’s Natural Resources Committee met to hear testimony on the condition of Texas’ water and flood mitigation infrastructure and water supply to weigh what changes to the infrastructure are needed in the future.
Expect more rain over the next 7 days in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's official, with Tuesday's rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
KBTX.com
Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks. “Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail,...
Comments / 0