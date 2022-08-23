ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

New drought monitor released this morning. The Brazos Valley still under drought conditions.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DROUGHT MONITOR RELEASE UPDATE: The new drought monitor was released this morning by the Office of the Texas State Climatologist. The Brazos Valley is still under mostly “severe drought” (Level 2 of 4) conditions. Even though we saw widespread rain, this monitor illustrates the severity of the drought the State of Texas is currently experiencing. Portions of Austin, Washington, and Brazos counties are still classified under “exceptional drought” (Level 4 of 4).
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday

Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
HOUSTON, TX
State
Illinois State
County
Brazos County, TX
City
Bryan, TX
mocomotive.com

Rounds of heavy rain with warm, humid weather in between

Up to 4″ of rain fell in parts of Montgomery County early this morning and, after a lull in activity, we will most likely see storms redevelop this afternoon. Watch for some downpours that could drop a quick 2-3″ of rain. A high probability for rain will remain in place through the end of the week. Rainy weather has certainly put a dent in our drought, but also comes with the daily threat for isolated heavy rain.
KBTX.com

Bryan, College Station review flood drainage plans after flooding in DFW

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas-Fort Worth’s deadly storms on Monday, the cities of Bryan and College Station are staying prepared if a situation like that happens in the area. Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar is confident crews are doing everything possible to keep residents safe. “Our guys are...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next. Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined...
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

A handful of Brazos Valley counties lift Burn Bans following recent rains

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredibly dry start to summer led to rapidly expanding and worsening drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, which then prompted Burn Ban restrictions area-wide. Now that a pattern change has led to more recent rains which will help to start chipping away at the drought, a few area counties have decided to lift their Burn Bans.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Despite rain, Brazos County burn ban still in place

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The few bouts of rain Brazos County experienced were not enough to bring the county out of a burn ban. The Brazos County Commissioners Court met Tuesday morning and voted to extend the disaster declaration that’s related to the ongoing drought. Jason Ware, Brazos County...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight

Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
fox44news.com

No rise in lake water levels despite rain

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Construction crews work to finish $36 million dollar Aggie Park renovation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies are just one week away from opening their newly renovated park. Project organizers tell KBTX the update has been about seven years in the making. “It’s going to be a place where students feel at home and comfortable for recreation and inspiration.” said Vice...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks. “Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail,...
BRYAN, TX

