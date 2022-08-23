ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mid-Hudson News Network

Electricians’ union rallies at Rockland County construction site

VALLEY COTTAGE – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 held a labor rally Wednesday in Valley Cottage at the Clarkstown Executive Park where a large warehouse is proposed. Local 363 Business Manager Sam Fratto said they rallied “to protect the standards of local workers which have been...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
examiner-plus.com

Local effort to combat gun violence: "It’s scary, it’s crazy"

My quick little recaps of local news items, bulleted and otherwise, seemed to resonate with you in recent weeks so I’m back to serve another dish of community journalism this afternoon on a small platter. Today we look at the tragic scourge of U.S. gun violence, and one local...
PEEKSKILL, NY
theexaminernews.com

Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms are Threatening Your Safety

By Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detectives’ Endowment Agency and Matt Slater, Supervisor of the Town of Yorktown. In 2019, New York State’s legislature made a series of ill-fated “reforms” that turned the state’s criminal justice system upside down. The policies and laws cater to criminals – and send a message that there are no consequences for breaking the law.
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Who Killed Two Women In Pelham Released On Parole

The man who killed two women in his Westchester County apartment 36 years ago has been paroled from Green Haven Correctional Facility. Paul Leon, age 53, formerly of Pelham, was released on Monday, Aug. 22, after having been granted an open date by the Board of Parole following his appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 3, said Rachel Connors of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello explores replacing police department with police district

MONTICELLO – The Monticello Police Department often responds to calls outside the village limits, so the village board wants to explore replacing the existing department with a police district. Mayor George Nikolados said it could translate into additional funds for the village. “We are in a position where we...
MONTICELLO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Ken Jenkins Named to National Leadership Post

Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies facing counties across the nation. At a recent Annual Conference in Adams County Colorado, the National Association of Counties (NACo) President Denise Winfrey tapped Jenkins to Chair the Transit/Rail Subcommittee of the NACo Transportation Steering Committee.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Flooded Tuckahoe condominium sues insurer for $1.7M

A Tuckahoe condominium that was flooded last September during superstorm Ida’s cataclysmic rampage through New York has sued its floor insurance provider for $1.7 million. The Rivervue Condominium at 1 Scarsdale Road claims that Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has not fully honored the flood insurance policy, according to a complaint filed Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court in White Plains.
TUCKAHOE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Valletta Will Be a Strong Advocate for Women in Assembly

I am voting for Kathleen Valletta for State Assembly because she is a proven champion of a strong economy, clean air and water, comprehensive and affordable healthcare for all, and an education system that is accessible and fair to all students to prepare them for college and careers. And, as...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Mid Hudson Ivy Foundation Scholarship Recipients

POUGHKEEPSIE – As another school year ended, the Mid Hudson Ivy Foundation in collaboration with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Iota Alpha Omega Chapter are proud to announce the 2022 scholarship recipients. Every year Mrs.Sherre Wesley (President of the foundation), Ms. Kim Jarratt (President of the chapter), Mrs. Joy Rene’ Young (Scholarship Chairwomen) and the other members of the scholarship committee are always amazed at the accomplishments of all the applicants. The students are so well rounded. Many are involved in sports, playing instruments, volunteering in their communities, founders of clubs, holding down jobs, experiencing life’s ups and downs and still receive phenomenal grades. After meeting the students for interviews, you just know that many of them will do great things in the future.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Minisink school district sued after guard raped student

GOSHEN – The Minisink Valley Central School District (MVCSD) is being sued by a former student who claims she was raped by a security guard at Minisink Valley High School (MVHS) while she was a student. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2020. The former security guard, Bruce Etheridge,...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man pleads guilty to manslaughter in drug death of woman

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to manslaughter, burglary and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of a City of Newburgh woman. Matthew Mercado, 39, faces 17 to 19 years in state prison when sentenced in November in the...
NEWBURGH, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow

The North Tarrytown Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow was one of 10 public housing agencies in New York State to receive a share of more than $2 million to deal with financial shortfalls. Overall, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $25 million to 181 public housing...

