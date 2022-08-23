Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Electricians’ union rallies at Rockland County construction site
VALLEY COTTAGE – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 held a labor rally Wednesday in Valley Cottage at the Clarkstown Executive Park where a large warehouse is proposed. Local 363 Business Manager Sam Fratto said they rallied “to protect the standards of local workers which have been...
examiner-plus.com
Local effort to combat gun violence: "It’s scary, it’s crazy"
My quick little recaps of local news items, bulleted and otherwise, seemed to resonate with you in recent weeks so I’m back to serve another dish of community journalism this afternoon on a small platter. Today we look at the tragic scourge of U.S. gun violence, and one local...
theexaminernews.com
Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms are Threatening Your Safety
By Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detectives’ Endowment Agency and Matt Slater, Supervisor of the Town of Yorktown. In 2019, New York State’s legislature made a series of ill-fated “reforms” that turned the state’s criminal justice system upside down. The policies and laws cater to criminals – and send a message that there are no consequences for breaking the law.
Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds
New York's Governor told critics to move out of New York State. A top Republican from the Hudson Valley fired back. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Who Killed Two Women In Pelham Released On Parole
The man who killed two women in his Westchester County apartment 36 years ago has been paroled from Green Haven Correctional Facility. Paul Leon, age 53, formerly of Pelham, was released on Monday, Aug. 22, after having been granted an open date by the Board of Parole following his appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 3, said Rachel Connors of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello explores replacing police department with police district
MONTICELLO – The Monticello Police Department often responds to calls outside the village limits, so the village board wants to explore replacing the existing department with a police district. Mayor George Nikolados said it could translate into additional funds for the village. “We are in a position where we...
Yonkers nonprofit to offer $125 voucher for back-to-school supplies
The Yonkers Community Action Program is giving parents a $125 voucher per child to spend on whatever their child wants.
Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support
Senior citizens say they have been terrorized by a group of young people, and since their story first aired, police and community leaders say they are trying to help.
theexaminernews.com
Ken Jenkins Named to National Leadership Post
Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies facing counties across the nation. At a recent Annual Conference in Adams County Colorado, the National Association of Counties (NACo) President Denise Winfrey tapped Jenkins to Chair the Transit/Rail Subcommittee of the NACo Transportation Steering Committee.
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder
In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
Flooded Tuckahoe condominium sues insurer for $1.7M
A Tuckahoe condominium that was flooded last September during superstorm Ida’s cataclysmic rampage through New York has sued its floor insurance provider for $1.7 million. The Rivervue Condominium at 1 Scarsdale Road claims that Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has not fully honored the flood insurance policy, according to a complaint filed Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court in White Plains.
theexaminernews.com
Valletta Will Be a Strong Advocate for Women in Assembly
I am voting for Kathleen Valletta for State Assembly because she is a proven champion of a strong economy, clean air and water, comprehensive and affordable healthcare for all, and an education system that is accessible and fair to all students to prepare them for college and careers. And, as...
Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Mid Hudson Ivy Foundation Scholarship Recipients
POUGHKEEPSIE – As another school year ended, the Mid Hudson Ivy Foundation in collaboration with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Iota Alpha Omega Chapter are proud to announce the 2022 scholarship recipients. Every year Mrs.Sherre Wesley (President of the foundation), Ms. Kim Jarratt (President of the chapter), Mrs. Joy Rene’ Young (Scholarship Chairwomen) and the other members of the scholarship committee are always amazed at the accomplishments of all the applicants. The students are so well rounded. Many are involved in sports, playing instruments, volunteering in their communities, founders of clubs, holding down jobs, experiencing life’s ups and downs and still receive phenomenal grades. After meeting the students for interviews, you just know that many of them will do great things in the future.
Cornwall mom says daughter experienced racism at middle school
Alisha Meekins has a 12-year-old daughter who goes to Cornwall Middle School. She spoke out about several alleged instances at two recent board meetings.
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Minisink school district sued after guard raped student
GOSHEN – The Minisink Valley Central School District (MVCSD) is being sued by a former student who claims she was raped by a security guard at Minisink Valley High School (MVHS) while she was a student. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2020. The former security guard, Bruce Etheridge,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man pleads guilty to manslaughter in drug death of woman
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to manslaughter, burglary and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of a City of Newburgh woman. Matthew Mercado, 39, faces 17 to 19 years in state prison when sentenced in November in the...
3rd Richest Town In America Is Located New York
There are some very rich people in America and when you think of rich people here in New York State, chances are you think about everyone who lives in New York City. But the richest town in New York State and the 3rd richest town in the entire county is not New York City.
thehudsonindependent.com
HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow
The North Tarrytown Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow was one of 10 public housing agencies in New York State to receive a share of more than $2 million to deal with financial shortfalls. Overall, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $25 million to 181 public housing...
Comments / 2