POUGHKEEPSIE – As another school year ended, the Mid Hudson Ivy Foundation in collaboration with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Iota Alpha Omega Chapter are proud to announce the 2022 scholarship recipients. Every year Mrs.Sherre Wesley (President of the foundation), Ms. Kim Jarratt (President of the chapter), Mrs. Joy Rene’ Young (Scholarship Chairwomen) and the other members of the scholarship committee are always amazed at the accomplishments of all the applicants. The students are so well rounded. Many are involved in sports, playing instruments, volunteering in their communities, founders of clubs, holding down jobs, experiencing life’s ups and downs and still receive phenomenal grades. After meeting the students for interviews, you just know that many of them will do great things in the future.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO