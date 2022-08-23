Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Bridge City Coffee opens Travelers Rest location; Romeo’s Pizza opens in Greer
Bridge City Coffee opens Travelers Rest location… Romeo’s Pizza opens in Greer and plans to open in Easley… and Restaurant Week returns to Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Aug. 26. Bridge City Coffee opens Travelers Rest location. Bridge...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
10 Amazing Activities from Dan Hamilton that You Need to Do This Fall
Summer is winding down, school is starting, and if you’re like me, your family is finally returning to a schedule!. Some of my kids are happy to be back in the swing of things, and others are still wishing for summer days. For those looking for a fun activity or two to help ease your family back into the school year, enjoy this list of some of my family’s favorites. This list includes the very newest and most popular Greenville attractions right along with some old classics.
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
Behind the dish: SC Softshell Crab Succotash by CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Chef Cory Massa from CityRange Steakhouse Grill dropped by the 7NEWS studio in Spartanburg to explain the concept behind one of the creative dishes they are serving for Greenville's Restaurant Week.
FOX Carolina
New milkshake bar shaking things up in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A brand new store in downtown Greenville is promising to shake up your idea of a typical milkshake. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar opens Tuesday!. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar said it will bring a variety of crazy fun deserts as downtown Greenville’s “ultimate desert...
WJCL
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC
There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
The Post and Courier
171 homes approved next to Greenville County soccer complex
GREENVILLE — After months of rejection and redesigns, a large subdivision won approval to build next to the CESA Soccer Complex along Anderson Ridge Road in Greenville County. To finally gain approval, developer Samuel Tedde promised to pay more than $1.6 million to widen White Circle from his development’s...
crbjbizwire.com
Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
FOX Carolina
New grocery store ends ‘food desert’ for struggling community in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A long-awaited grocery store is finally set to open Wednesday morning in what people are considering a food desert. A new Piggly Wiggly is opening in the southside of Spartanburg after the community spent decades struggling with keeping a grocery store open. The area is...
FOX Carolina
Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
greenvillejournal.com
The Blood Connection breaks ground on new Anderson blood donation center
The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center, broke ground on its new Anderson blood donation center, the organization announced Aug. 24. The 4,000-square-foot facility will serve AnMed Health, which closed its blood donor center in 2018 and has been using TBC as its sole blood provider. It will house:
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Upstate store creates ‘meat mobile’ to bring products to the community
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Black Sheep Market, Owner Pat Cheatham asks all his new customers two questions, ‘how did they hear about the shop?’ and ‘where are they coming from?’. “They come from all over,” he said. The specialty grocery store on Wade...
greenvillejournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?
This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Parris Bridge Road follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Not only do we report on the roads with the most potholes and problems in The Upstate but we follow up to see if officials make the repairs on schedule. We covered Parris Bridge Road in January. We started getting submissions again by March.
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
