ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

10 Amazing Activities from Dan Hamilton that You Need to Do This Fall

Summer is winding down, school is starting, and if you’re like me, your family is finally returning to a schedule!. Some of my kids are happy to be back in the swing of things, and others are still wishing for summer days. For those looking for a fun activity or two to help ease your family back into the school year, enjoy this list of some of my family’s favorites. This list includes the very newest and most popular Greenville attractions right along with some old classics.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Travelers Rest, SC
Greenville, SC
Restaurants
FOX Carolina

New milkshake bar shaking things up in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A brand new store in downtown Greenville is promising to shake up your idea of a typical milkshake. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar opens Tuesday!. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar said it will bring a variety of crazy fun deserts as downtown Greenville’s “ultimate desert...
GREENVILLE, SC
WJCL

Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC

There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

171 homes approved next to Greenville County soccer complex

GREENVILLE — After months of rejection and redesigns, a large subdivision won approval to build next to the CESA Soccer Complex along Anderson Ridge Road in Greenville County. To finally gain approval, developer Samuel Tedde promised to pay more than $1.6 million to widen White Circle from his development’s...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Fox#The Melting Pot
FOX Carolina

Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The Blood Connection breaks ground on new Anderson blood donation center

The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center, broke ground on its new Anderson blood donation center, the organization announced Aug. 24. The 4,000-square-foot facility will serve AnMed Health, which closed its blood donor center in 2018 and has been using TBC as its sole blood provider. It will house:
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?

This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Parris Bridge Road follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Not only do we report on the roads with the most potholes and problems in The Upstate but we follow up to see if officials make the repairs on schedule. We covered Parris Bridge Road in January. We started getting submissions again by March.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WYFF4.com

Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy