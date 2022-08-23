ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
Flooding blocks highway in Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that flooding temporarily blocked all travel lanes of a highway. Photos and video showed rainwater clogging Interstate 195 west at exit 2 in East Providence, with police asking drivers to stay off the roads and diverting traffic.
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
