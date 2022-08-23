Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Governor Abbott addresses the state's emergency response to the flash flooding in Dallas
Dallas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday addressed the state's emergency response to severe weather and flash flooding across North Texas. Thunderstorms drenched North Texas from Sunday to Monday. As preliminary estimates indicate nearly 15 inches of rain fell in East Dallas from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. The 24-hour...
foxsanantonio.com
Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters
SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
foxsanantonio.com
Flooding blocks highway in Rhode Island
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that flooding temporarily blocked all travel lanes of a highway. Photos and video showed rainwater clogging Interstate 195 west at exit 2 in East Providence, with police asking drivers to stay off the roads and diverting traffic.
foxsanantonio.com
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was “triggered” when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas public schools now required to display donated 'In God We Trust' posters
(KTVT, CNN NEWSOURCE) — Students stepping into schools across Texas may notice new signs for the new school year. School districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto “In God We Trust.”. Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
