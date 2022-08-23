Read full article on original website
Storage building behind Paisano Taqueria catches fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters doused a fire at a storage building along Fruitridge Road Thursday night. Officials said the fire happened behind the storage building behind Paisano Taqueria. The fire didn't extend into the main building and has since been extinguished.
Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.
Dog escapes from Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday where they helped save a dog, according to the fire department. Firefighters said when they responded to the home located at 3421 Jola Circle at around 5 a.m. they saw a good amount of smoke outside the home. The owners […]
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
4-year-old dies after drowning in Collins Lake
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A child died after being found submerged in a Yuba County lake for nearly 30 minutes Saturday. The 4-year-old girl was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. while swimming with family in the recreational area of Collins Lake on Aug. 20, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian
La Mancha Way Pedestrian Fatality Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A midnight hit-and-run in Sacramento caused the death of a pedestrian on August 20. The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of La Mancha Way and Elder Court, according to the Sacramento Police Department incident report. They said when responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with major injuries lying in the roadway that appeared to have been caused by a vehicle.
I-80 lanes reopen after big rig crash in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crash involving a big rig truck slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday. All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 west of State Route 37 are blocked as crews work to remove the big rig, Caltrans said on Twitter. One lane on westbound I-80 in the same area […]
KCRA.com
5 children, 1 adult injured in Sacramento County five-vehicle crash, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five children and one adult were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened on Jackson Road, which is just west of Excelsior Road, around 5:45 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Authorities said...
Casinos in the Sacramento area and how far they are
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
KCRA.com
2 people hurt in Oak Park-area shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials say. The shooting happened along Broadway near Santa Cruz Way, where there is a large officer presence. The Sacramento Police Department said two people were shot but are expected to survive their injuries.
KCRA.com
Investigation underway after crash involving ambulance in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a crash involving an ambulance early Thursday morning in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 25) The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Sacramento police...
actionnewsnow.com
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Youth ride SacRT free until 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — RydeFreeRT allows students from transitional kindergarten through 12 to ride fare-free on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses, light rails, and shuttles. Student's can receive a transit card from their school. It expires June 30, 2023. Service locations include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Sacramento police seeking at-risk missing teenager Ameerah Shotwell
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing at-risk teen last seen leaving a residence Wednesday on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento. 16-year-old Ameerah Shotwell was last seen in all black clothing and is described at 5'2" tall with long braided hair, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
ABC10
