La Mancha Way Pedestrian Fatality Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A midnight hit-and-run in Sacramento caused the death of a pedestrian on August 20. The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of La Mancha Way and Elder Court, according to the Sacramento Police Department incident report. They said when responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with major injuries lying in the roadway that appeared to have been caused by a vehicle.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO