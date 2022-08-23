ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Timeline: UNLV boxer’s preparation, ‘Fight Night’ moments, death and aftermath

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He died at 2:46 p.m. on Nov. 23, four days after events that authorities still have trouble explaining.

There’s still a lot to be learned about the “Fight Night” death of 20-year-old Nathan Valencia, a UNLV student who collapsed after a boxing match that didn’t seem to concern anyone until he hit the floor. There were no devastating punches, and both fighters seemed like they came through the fight in good health.

Friends and fraternity brothers said Valencia seemed “gassed” during the fight, but no one expected him to fall off the chair in his corner when it was time to meet in the center of the ring to announce the winner. The scramble that followed laid bare the disorganization that surrounded the event. Here’s a look at the events leading up to the fight, the timing of events in the ring on Nov. 19, and some of the things that have happened since Valencia’s death:

In the end, the coroner ruled he died of blunt force head trauma, but more could come to light as a lawsuit filed by his family plays out.

Valencia’s opponent, Emmanuel Aleman, has stopped talking on the advice of a lawyer. Law enforcement agencies are at odds over who should have done what, and “Nathan’s Law” — an effort to close loopholes in regulations for such events — might not have gone far enough. The Nevada Attorney General’s Office issued and investigation report on Monday that recommends additional steps.

Events and times in this timeline were taken from documentation in the 158-page Nevada AG’s Office investigation report.

